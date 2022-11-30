Director Anup Thapa, actor Veeraj Rao team up again for new movie Shukrdosh

Get ready for a crazy ride as the duo of talented director Anup Thapa and energetic actor Veeraj Rao’s collaboration Shukrdosh is one step closer to its release.

The talented duo released the poster of their movie Shukrdosh on the occasion of International Men’s Day on November 19. Incidentally, the day also marked the first anniversary of their first collaboration - Ye Mard Bechara - which had hit the theatres on November 19 last year.

“Veeraj Rao is a versatile actor and he is the perfect actor to play the character of Sundar Asopa in Shukrdosh, which is a rom-com, and revolves around his struggles once he gets trapped in superstition. The reason for launching the movie poster on International Men’s Day is that while there are many movies about women’s issues, there are few that depict the situations many men find themselves in. Shukrdosh is a movie with men’s issues as the central theme,” said Anup Thapa, director, lyricist, and composer of the movie.

Veeraj Rao will be seen as the male lead in the movie, Mugdha Godse, Tara Alisha Berry, and Kanchi Singh will play the lead female roles. The supporting cast includes well-known actors such as Aakash Dabhade, Istiyak Khan, Puneet Issar, Grusha Kapoor, and Rakesh Bedi.

“I am happy to be working with Anup Thapa for the second time. He is a tough work master but very good at his craft. Working with him on Shukrdosh has been a great learning experience. Our first movie Ye Mard Bechara was very well-received by the audience, and I am confident Shukrdosh will be liked even more,” says Veeraj.

Shukrdosh has been produced by Manish Mishra under the banner of director Anup That’s 2 Idiot Films. The movie has been written by Uddeept Dutt Gaur, while Anup Thapa is also the lyricist and composer. The movie is in the post-production stage and is likely to be released on Valentine’s Day on February 14 next year.

The movie revolves around the life of Sundar Asopa, a big-time loser. Failing to find any signs of prosperity in his life, he consults an astrologer who blames it on the fault of the planet Venus, which is called Shukr in Hindi. Super intelligent Sundar connects his problems it with his virginity and concludes that the planet of wealth would shower its blessings on him only after he mates. The movie depicts Sundar’s mission to find a suitable mate but as it pans out, it is not going to be a cakewalk as he gets entangled in superstitions and lands in different problems.