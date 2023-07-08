Director Pijush Saha To Launch A Brand-New Heroine In His Next Commercial Venture

Commercial films run the film ecosystem and there is no hide-and-seek in it.

Popular Indian Film Director Pijush Saha, who is considered to be one of the consistent hit-makers in the Bengali Film industry, is gearing up for his next feature film. A director per excellence, Pijush Saha is a true game changer for the industry giving multiple super-hits, portraying family drama and romcoms. From Satrur Mukabela in 2002 to Jaalbandi last year, the list of commercial hits from the Brand Pijush Saha is unparalleled.

Commercial films run the film ecosystem and there is no hide-and-seek in it. Even in the entertainment world of OTTs, a huge chunk of global audiences is inclined to family-based entertaining films. Talking about the Indian Film industry, commercial potboilers have led a true filmy revolution. Commercial films have their portrayals of actors and actresses, sidekicks, foreign locations, songs and dance sequences and of course, action sequences to spice up with romantic makeovers. Pijush Saha, in his Bengali avatar, has kept the formula very simple right from his early days. His films are catchy, packed with peppy tracks and viewers of all ages can relate to them, across varied demographics. Over the years, things haven't been easy for commercial film directors, for multiple reasons including the closure of single-screen halls, the priority to promote Hindi and English films in multiplexes, the increasing budget of commercial films and stiff competition from low-budget art films. Added to that, the patronage of Hindi films and dubbed films from South India, haven’t made things easier for Bengali Film Producers and Directors.

Although Pijush Saha's innings behind the camera began with superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mithun Chakraborty, Ranjit Mullick, Jisshu Sengupta, Jeet, Koel Mullick, he has been accredited with launching actors and actresses, who have earned names and fame over the years. In 2008, Pijush Saha's Bajimat saw Soham Chakraborty and Subhasree Ganguly making their debut as lead hero and heroines respectively. From Master Bittu to Soham as hero, Pijush Saha created magic onscreen. Similarly, in case of Subhasree, Director Pijush Saha launched her in the lead role, when she was a complete newcomer in the Bengali Film industry. In 2010, Ankush Hazra made his big screen debut in Pijush Saha's Kellafate as the lead hero. Similarly, Rubel Das had his chance to make the big stage with Pijush Saha's Beparoyaa in 2016. In fact, in 2022, Prince starred in a fabulous debut with Master Director Pijush Saha's Jaalbandi.

In his upcoming feature film, Pijush Saha is coming up with a unique story where Prince is going to be a part of the lead pair. But all eyes are on whom Pijush Saha will cast in the lead actress role. There is no denying the fact that Bengali commercial cinema hasn't seen a new brand of heroines after Srabanti Chatterjee, Nusrat Jahan, Subhasree Ganguly and others. Actresses from the small screen have failed to live up to the promise. That's one of the main reasons why commercials romcoms have not seen much luck at the box office.

The director himself said, "Casting is the first significant step in any commercial film. I feel actresses are not like fillers or eye candy characters in Bengali commercial films. I am already on the lookout for the perfect pair in my upcoming feature. I have decided to continue with Prince, the hero of my last film. Regarding my heroine, there will be a big surprise."

No doubt, Pijush Saha's new heroine for the upcoming feature film will have a great opportunity with such a good platform and a rich legacy. All eyes are on Prince and the newcomer in Pijush Saha’s next.