Director Shubham Dolas has emerged as the most popular name in the Indian hip hop industry

Shubham Dolas (born 7th March 1998) is an Independent Filmmaker, Actor, Director and Writer who started from a gully of Wadala in Mumbai, India and now is one of the most popular names in the Indian Hip Hop Industry. Shubham Dolas is the founder of Shot by Dropouts Media Company, a leading production house.

The journey that began in a gully and is now one of the top names in the industry, has been quite fascinating and full of hard work, skill, dedication, honesty, and passion. It is all about a multi-talented and self-made personality who entered the industry without any Godfather and is now a support system for several emerging artists by providing them a platform where they can easily build their careers in the industry.

Shubham Dolas began his career as an actor in TV serials including some top Marathi serials. He has acted in several serials early in his life and then became a part of a hip hop industry. The songs and their videos SHOT BY DROPOUT became a sensation among the audience and from thereon, Shubham began gaining popularity in the industry.

Now, one of the most common names in the hip hop industry of India, Shubham Dolas has directed over 70 music videos (hip hop) that gained immense love and appreciation from the audiences. Some of the popular ones include Shot Deke Gayab by Loka & D'evil, Meter Down by 7bantai'Z & Kaam Bhaari, Grind and Shy, both by Emiway Bantai and videos by Loka including Garam Hai, among many others. He has also worked with many talented artists including Munawar Farooqui, D'evil and many more.

Here is a popular music video SHOT BY DROPOUT and directed by Shubham Dolas, titled Meter Down by 7bantai'Z and Kaam Bhaari, with a cameo by D'evil:

Apart from acting in serials, Shubham Dolas has directed many short films which have won hearts of people. He is currently working on a web series titled 'Cryptomania' which is scheduled to release soon.

Dropout Media Company based in Mumbai founded by Shubham Dolas is popular for Filmmaking, Web Series and Music Videos based in Mumbai, India. Shubham has worked really hard. The spark to carve a unique niche for himself ignited the flame in him to pursue his dreams and passion and led to the start of Dropout Media. This company has worked with the greats of the industry and is certainly a promising one for the future. The company has worked with some of the most leading names in the industry like Loka, Emiway Bantai, and many more.

Known for his unique style and workaholic personality, Shubham Dolas is popular for his flawless and exemplary work in the entertainment industry. He is quite famous on social media where he has a big fanbase, especially on Instagram. His massive following can be largely attributed to his ingenuity and creativity that has attracted the attention of people and also the key people from the industry. He has earned a lot of fame, admiration, and recognition for his incredible talent and work, and enthusiastic personality. His social media presence is growing at an astounding pace.

Shubham Dolas believes in broadening his horizons and getting out of his comfort zone to achieve his goals in life. He inspires & encourages people to create a career that represents you and your burning passions.

