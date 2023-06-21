Breaking News
Discover the instant benefits of Yoga: Unveiling the journey for Mind, Body and Soul

Updated on: 21 June,2023 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Yoga offers immediate benefits that uplift both body and mind.

Ms Bhavana Bindra, MD, REHAU South Asia


1. What are some instant benefits of yoga?


Yoga offers immediate benefits that uplift both body and mind, such as reducing stress levels, improving flexibility and posture, fostering relaxation, and boosting overall well-being. It has worked for me over the years, so I'm sure it'll work for others too. It has helped me throughout my corporate career, including running things at REHAU, decision making that requires us to be at our best both mentally and physically — after all, only a healthy soul can influence healthy results.


2. How does yoga help the symptoms of PCOD/PCOS?


Yoga becomes a powerful ally in managing PCOD/PCOS symptoms by reducing stress, harmonizing hormone levels, enhancing blood circulation, and nurturing a sense of holistic well-being. As a woman, it is important to stay in the right state of mind as a healthy mind runs a healthy body.

3. Does yoga help with weight loss?

Yoga can aid weight loss through its ability to increase metabolism, promote mindful eating, build lean muscle, and alleviate stress-related factors.

4. How does yoga help in improving mental health?

Yoga serves as a transformative practice that significantly improves mental health by alleviating anxiety and depression, fostering deep relaxation, cultivating self-awareness, and nurturing a positive mindset.

5. What are some changes that can be observed in the body after constant practice of yoga?

Dedicated yoga practice leads to remarkable transformations, including increased strength and flexibility, improved posture and balance, reduced muscle tension, and heightened body awareness.

6. What are some benefits of pregnancy yoga?

Pregnancy yoga bestows numerous benefits, such as relieving back pain, reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality, strengthening the pelvic floor, and preparing the body for the beautiful journey.

7. What are some health risks that can be lowered by the practice of yoga?

The practice of yoga serves as a shield against various health risks, including cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, chronic pain, anxiety disorders, and certain respiratory conditions, empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. However, I would always advise to consult a doctor or health specialist before embarking on the journey as there may be limitations for you based on your health condition.

 

