Discover why MURI is dominating the NFT world in 2022 and beyond

NFTs are the present and the future of the world. A technology steeped in the futuristic vision of Web3, NFTs are taking the world by storm.

The blockchain-based technology is encouraging tremendous innovation in the fields of art, finance, gaming, and more. And one company that is dominating this vision is MURI.

MURI is an NFT Project from Fabrik, a dedicated group of passionate tech creators now working on the haus ecosystem. Founded by Assa, Matt, and Alex, the project has some of the most brilliant minds in the industry who have previously worked with tech moguls like Apple, Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and more, working towards a game-changing future. Even though MURI is fairly new, the project is already cementing itself as a formidable player, rivaling the likes of CryptoPunks, BoredApeYachtClub, and more.

But what is special about MURI?

MURI exists out of non-fungible tokens featuring 10,000 anime-inspired characters equipped with unique accessories and weapons and dressed in trendy fashion pieces such as varsity and track jackets, shirts, hoodies, coats, and more. But MURI is more than just a series of NFTs.

A part of Fabrik’s haus ecosystem, MURI is a futuristic manifestation of the team’s vision. This ecosystem is a forging series that aims to deliver greater benefits to their community and grow together in every way possible. But arguable, MURI’s most game-changing vision is the development of their web4 leg. While the world is still grappling with the change to Web3, MURI is already thinking of the future. Their foresight has enabled them to lay foundations for the future. This includes changing the way anime-based NFTs are currently being developed and creating storylines that give MURI NFTs more purpose. This has resonated very well with the current Web3 community, which helped MURI cross a daily volume of 9600 ETH just within 7 days of launching.

Today, MURI is partnering with various notable game brands such as Night City, Revenge x Storm, and more which will increase the credibility and usage of MURI NFTs everywhere. And they’ve got even more interesting collaborations coming in the future.

MURI is changing the way NFTs are functioning in today’s economy. And with their pathbreaking vision, it is easy to see why MURI is dominating the NFT World in 2022 and will continue to do so even beyond.