Discovering The Music Of Suryansh And His Journey To B-Town.

Suryansh - Born and raised in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Suryansh’s passion for music was evolved out of his family’s inclination towards it "Suryansh is a playback singer, music producer, arranger and a composer.

Known for films like, Mili, Vikram Vedha, Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi, Ponniyin Selvan"

He has been singing and playing instruments for as long as he can remember, and he recalls that his first stage show happened at the age of four, he started performing with late music director Ravindra Jain accompanying him for his live concerts when he was ten He also worked on House of Secrets as a composer/producer under Qutub-e-Kripa, a composer collective by A.R. Rahman.

Trained in Western Classical and Hindustani Classical music, he left for Chennai after high school to study music at K M Music Conservatory. As the conversation about his life goes, he narrates a very interesting incident of an impromptu performance that gave him an understanding of both the stage and the power of YouTube.

He recently released his debut as a singer-songwriter “Chal Phir Wahin'' is a song about the pain and grief one experiences after losing the love of their life while trying to move on with what is left behind. The song was shared by the Maestro himself Mr. A. R. Rahman and numerous other biggies of bollywood. Since his young age Suryansh has been successful in creating a place in audiences' hearts with his soulful music and soothing voice through his work his powerful vocals as he sings adds the perfect blend of emotions the couple witnesses throughout their journey.

In an interview suryansh said “It was a stirring experience creating something so beautiful. As an artist each song you create leaves a lasting impression on you. There is so much in the pipeline right now but I won't talk about it much, I'll just let it unfold itself”.