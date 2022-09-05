Distance doesn’t discourage American Indian artist Aruna Arya Gupta

Aruna Arya Gupta, an Indian American philanthropist, author, poet, producer, and entrepreneur, was in India during the summer of 2022 with her various ongoing projects.

During her trip, she was noticed working on her projects and ideologies. Starting from Delhi, where she was invited to grace the occasion of second anniversary of Shaurya Academy as guest of honor, along with her were the local dignitaries, including politicians and various army officials. Shaurya academy was founded in 2020 by ex-Indian army Ajay Kumar Jha. The aim of its establishment is to inspire and train the youth of the country for the welfare, national interest, and armed forces. Aruna encouraged the youth of the country and reiterated her ideologies of love for the nation, faith in God, and empowering women through her speech at the event. She also started the shoot for her first feature film, Jab Se… in Delhi itself. The film is being produced by her production house, From Every Pore, and is slated to release in early 2023.

Aruna also visited Mumbai to create a video for her musical compositions, O Bedardi and lyrical visual translation of her poem, ‘Belief.’ Belief is one of the poems from her poetry book, The heart has its answers, which has forty-six poems, and is a personal tribute to human experiences, and specifically to the complex and fascinating experiences in a women’s life. Regarding her latest work, ‘Belief,’ Aruna said, ‘Belief is available on my youtube channel and talks about manifestations, determination, and strong willpower to achieve what is rightfully yours. Do listen to this poem whenever you are going through a low phase in your life; belief and self-confidence can create a magic in one’s life.’

Aruna Arya Gupta then visited her hometown of Siliguri, where she was guest of honor for the 75th Independence Day celebration for the local Lions Club chapter headed by its president, Ragini Goyal. During her address at the event, she said, ‘I have a strong belief in myself and had a dream to bring my art to more people. Through my artistic journey, I wanted to experience the wonder of being alive, and I feel happy if my stories and songs entertain, as well as educate people.’ She also participated in her dream project, Svapna, with local artists, such as Sangeeta Agarwal, the owner of a well reputed salon, and the ace fashion designer, Ankit Sneha Lochan.

She then visited the Voice of Vision, Kolkata, which she has been supporting since years now. Voice of Vision is a non-profit social welfare organization working for underprivileged, differently abled children, and she said, ‘we come from nature and the elements that made us will merge back into it. I want to blend with the alike to feel alive; that is the essence of my pursuit of my happiness and existence.’ Aruna wants to remain connected with the kids of Voice of Vision as this she believes brings the true meaning to her life.

Winding up the trip Aruna visited the holy city of Varanasi and performed Rudrabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and Ganga aarti at the ghat. She was also invited and interviewed by Akashvani, Varanasi where she mentioned her ardent faith in Shiv and Shakti and expressed her desire to work on projects in and around the holy land of Kashi.

We look forward for more song releases from the multifaceted artist, and eagerly wait for her film on OTT.

