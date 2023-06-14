Divatales Entertainment First Track Strikes Gold; Second Track Set To Amaze Audiences

Baig started his Divatales Enteratinment LLP on 10th September 2020 solely as a side passion. Hafiz Baig runs a successful family business in construction known as Star Infrastructure.

Divatales Entertainment, a rising star in the music industry, has recently taken the scene by storm with the release of their 1st song, capturing the hearts of listeners far and wide. Mr Hafiz Baig, the highly dedicated producer of Divatales Entertainment has long been known for his unwavering commitment to his craft. With a deep passion for music and an unyielding dedication to perfection

Baig started his Divatales Enteratinment LLP on 10th September 2020 solely as a side passion. Hafiz Baig runs a successful family business in construction known as Star Infrastructure. After a span of two years, Divatales Entertainment has solidified its position as a prominent player in the market. What initially began as an event management company has transformed into a powerhouse of creativity and talent. The company's incredible journey took off when it successfully managed five super hit shows of the iconic epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debut song, titled "Kade Toh Lagda”, has got an overwhelming response since its release just two weeks ago. The mesmerizing melodies and emotional love story have struck a chord with music lovers, catapulting Divatales Entertainment into the limelight. The music video was shot in Aurangabad, where the company is originally based. The song has already achieved an impressive number of streams across various social media platforms, reaching the ears of millions worldwide.

The talented cast members Siddhant Issar, Naziya Khan, Shilpa Raizada and the singer Shonaa Gonsalves poured their hearts into their roles and melodies with their impeccable acting skills. Their dedication and commitment were evident as they seamlessly portrayed the emotions conveyed in the song, elevating it to new heights.

The Director Manoj Tiwari, DOP Ravi K Yadav, and Publicity Design team at Fossil Fuel did an incredible job on the project. Their guidance and expertise were integral in bringing the vision of the song to life and creating a music video that resonates with audiences.

Hafiz Baig says "We poured our hearts and souls into every aspect of the song. This song is a testament to the incredible talent we have at Divatales Entertainment and our commitment to delivering exceptional music that resonates with people. We can't wait for everyone to hear it.”

Baig also shared that Divatales will soon be releasing another song called "HIGHLIGHT" and will continue to create amazing music in the near future.

He also adds that the dedication and talent of these individuals fuel my passion for my work, and I eagerly look forward to collaborating with more incredible artists in the future. Together, we will strive to bring forth groundbreaking creations that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.