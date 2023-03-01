Divya Gulati: A Trailblazer in Digital Marketing Transforming Brands and Creating Loyal Customers

The Marketing industry is undergoing one of the biggest transformations since “Mad Men” in the 1960s.

Divya Gulati

There are a few marketers trailblazing the path and decoding the impact on marketing with AI, GenZ preferences and social accountability. Divya Gulati is one rising star making a mark. Her passion and ambition for incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into digital marketing has made her a leader in the industry. Her viral quote on the use of AI in marketing highlights her insight: "Generative AI is a hot topic, but what does it mean for marketing? AI may be a genie that creates things out of thin air, but you need a savvy marketer to make the right wish and unlock its full potential. AI will speed up go-to-market times, improve content and creative efficiency, automate tasks, and build personalised omnichannel experiences, but strategy still requires a visionary marketer for now"

Divya has a solid background in digital marketing, holding degrees and certifications from leading universities and schools, including a Digital Marketing Capabilities certificate from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. With her expertise in automation, data science, and predictive analytics, Divya is revolutionising marketing. She is also a Certified Marketing Professional from the American Marketing Association and a valued member of women of martech.

Divya has many awards and recognition for her work as well. Her work in Cisco's partner-focused digital engagement program won the Diamond Award from Marketing Excellence awards in 2021 in the Driving Strategic Growth category. In 2016, her groundbreaking work on using mobile first digital campaigns for Lay’s India won the first ever mobile marketer of the year for PepsiCo India.

While attending the e-marketing conference 2022 in Paris as a panellist, she stated, "Web 1.0 was all about SEO and SEM, Web 2.0 was e-commerce and social, and Web 3.0 was about block chain and web 4.0 is all about AI and machine learning." Divya's career spans several top companies, including Google, Cisco , PepsiCo and Ogilvy. She has also invested in and built successful digital marketing automation models for customer retention that are being leveraged by leading brands worldwide.

Divya's goal is to bring more science to marketing and drive brands toward a more holistic omnichannel experience. She emphasises the importance of customer engagement, saying "Most brands don't realise that an engaged customer can bring in 5 times more revenue than a new customer. The cost per acquisition for new customers is high, and marketers are moving towards full-funnel marketing with a focus on the mid and lower funnel."

Currently, Divya works as a Senior Product Marketing Manager for Growth and Lifecycle at Google. With a successful career and a proven track record of success with award winning digital and mobile she is a major player in the world of digital marketing. Her ability to blend science and marketing and her passion for creating personalised customer experiences make her one of the select few marketers who are constantly pushing boundaries and exploring marketing efficiency.