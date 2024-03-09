"Divyadrashti At Doorstep - D.A.D”: Revolutionizing Eye Care Services

we at Divyadrashti Eye Care Centre [Borivali West, Mumbai] take immense pride in introducing our latest initiative – "Divyadrashti At Doorstep"- D.A.D.

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare; accessibility and convenience stand as pivotal pillars shaping the patient experience. Recognizing the paramount importance of delivering quality eye care services with utmost convenience, we at Divyadrashti Eye Care Centre [Borivali West, Mumbai] take immense pride in introducing our latest initiative – "Divyadrashti At Doorstep"- D.A.D.

This pioneering service heralds a new era in eye care, wherein we bring our expertise, cutting-edge technology, and advanced equipment directly to your home. The essence of "Divyadrashti at Doorstep (D.A.D)” lies in its unwavering commitment to ensuring that precision eye care is accessible to all, regardless of patient’s mobility constraints or just the challenge of finding the time for a Doctor’s visit! You can now get your eyes checked at the comfort of your home / office or any other location you want.

Our extensive range of doorstep services encompasses everything you would expect from a premier eye care hospital. Whether it's routine eye examinations, assessment of refractive errors, evaluation of ocular diseases like Glaucoma, Retinal Screening & Imaging, or dispensing of spectacles, our team is proficient in addressing all your eye care needs with precision and care. Through the utilization of telemedicine solutions, and innovative technology in the instruments like AR (Auto Refractometer), FP (Fundus Photography) Machine, Perimeter that we send to your location, our skilled professionals can perform complete eye examinations at your place, ensuring accurate assessment and timely diagnosis.

It is imperative to emphasize that while technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing accessibility and efficiency, the involvement of a Doctor remains irreplaceable. Every aspect of the "Divyadrashti at Doorstep" service is meticulously overseen and assessed by our highly-experienced Ophthalmologists remotely through transfers of data by AI, from initial evaluation to diagnosis and treatment recommendations, rest assured that your eye health is in capable hands.

By bringing the expertise of Divyadrashti Eye Care Centre directly to your home, we aim to redefine the paradigm of eye care. What truly distinguishes our initiative is our dedication to bringing the full array of advanced equipment directly to you. With our doorstep services, it's as if the entire infrastructure of an eye hospital is seamlessly transported to your comfort location! Our commitment to excellence, coupled with the benefit of doorstep facilities, ensures that your eye health remains our top priority.

Experience the convenience and quality of advanced eye care provided by "Divyadrashti At Doorstep - D.A.D”. Schedule your appointment today and embark on a journey towards clearer vision and healthier eyes, all from the comfort of your home / office.

To book an eye check-up appointment at home/office for you and your loved ones, please call us on - +91-9594914621 / 022-31999520 .