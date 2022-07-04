Divyansh Pandit’s Wild Buffaloes Entertainment bags an award at the international showbiz icons in Dubai.

In its second season of the International Showbiz Icons 2022, Dubai, Wild Buffaloes Entertainment bagged the iconic achievements award in the short film category, in the presence of film industry stars like Parineeti Chopra, Vani Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Koppikar, Esha Gupta. Along with the stars, singer, social activist and wife of the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis was present too.





Having kick started with a shoestring budget in 2011, Wild Buffaloes Entertainment, grew into making independent short films with new comers and eventually film stars over more than a decade. WBE has witnessed nominations in international film festivals and has secured 4 consecutive nominations at the esteemed Film Fare Awards. “I set out on this journey with my focus on the process and not the results. So whatever comes my way, success or failures, my team and I embrace it gracefully. So yes, we are very proud of this award but, as Mr. Khan says, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Just laughs guys.”, saying this, the founder of WBE, Divyansh Pandit laughed. Amongst many short films produced and directed by Divyansh, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Kashmiriyat, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan and Hickey are a few notable ones. According to Divyansh, creating message based content in an entertaining style has been his forte.





The event recognised artists from a myriad categories ranging from actors, musicians and expressionists from the Hindi film industry.