DJ Benz aka Benson Coutinho’s multifaceted personality has gotten him fame

Only a few people are extraordinary enough to have more than one talent. DJ Benz, aka Benson Coutinho, is one of them.

He's known as a mastermind of music production and has shared the stage with internationally renowned artists such as Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, and DJ Snake. But it seems like his skill set includes many other things as well, and we have unveiled a few!

DJ Benz hails from the vibrant and party capital of India—Goa. He is already known for setting the mood for various events. But, did you know that this man is also exploring the alleys of entrepreneurship? He has taken his popularity to the next level through his ace digital marketing skills, brand strategies, and influencing.

Speaking about influencing, you will also be delighted to know that DJ Benz is also a thriving influencer. He has been influencing people from all across the nation with his unique and intriguing content on social media. Due to his peculiar personality, DJ Benz has successfully managed to be one of the best influencers, and therefore, he has collaborated with a myriad of brands.

Benz believes that social media plays a crucial role in finding success, and therefore, he has always concentrated on creating amazing content. Now, being an ace entrepreneur himself, he is highly skilled in brand voice and influencer marketing, which he is using to reach millions through social media.

"Donning multiple hats isn't easy, but when you do everything with passion and dedication, nothing feels like an obligation," says DJ Benz. As much as the artist is taking delight in the highs of success, he hasn't forgotten his roots, and his philanthropic facet validates this.

DJ Benz has performed with international artist DJs such as Kshmr, Armin Van Buuren, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Tujamo, Danny Avila, Alan Walker, Axwell, Henry Fong, Matisse & Sadko, Ankytrixx, Arjun Vagale, Kohra, Lost Stories and many more. He has also performed at various Sunburn Festival campus gigs around India.

Moreover, DJ Benz's "Mission EP," released with Pl4yfields, reached the number 12 spot on Beatport’s Big Room top 100. He was ranked 38 in India by Delhiites' Magazine in 2022. We hope that Benz keeps exploring new fields and finds success in each.