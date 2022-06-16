DJ Bose: DJing Is More Than Just A Job For Me, It's My Life

DJ Bose is ready to make his grand comeback in India. With his career, he has proven to be an artist who has a profound love for his country.

When destiny has plans for you, it surprises you in miraculous ways. Making dreams come true takes courage and patience by the bucketload. Especially when it's a long shot involving a handful of risks. India has nurtured several talented individuals, but many had to walk extra miles to fulfil their dreams. The DJing industry in India has evolved over the past few years; it wasn't the same a few decades ago. But what's more inspiring than an artist who wows the world with his talent?

DJ Bose, an Indian native, decided at a very early age to become what he always dreamed of and hitch his wagon to a star. Making a career out of DJing was a bold move as the industry was in a developing state at that time. He began his DJing journey in India in 2010 and has been in Brisbane, Australia since 2015. Now known as one of Brisbane's most popular DJs, he hails from the lanes of Nagpur. But the journey wasn’t an easy one. He told us, “ I'm not a 9-5 kind of a person or I'm not made for a simple life. When I started out, the resources were limited, pay also was very limited and it was almost impossible to live solely on the payout which you got from DJing so that made it very difficult for me to choose this as my career option.

I eventually moved to Australia in 2015 to pursue my education. Along the way I began searching for DJ spots, as well as producing remixes from my Indian days. The first ones to hire me were Down Under bar and RG's back in 2016. Then one fine day I received a call from Orion Hotel, many thanks to Alan Humphreis. From then on, I started playing in Orion every weekend (Friday/Saturday). After that I started getting calls from numerous other clubs including the likes of Royal Exchange and Jade Buddha, where I landed regular gigs”.

His love for DJing began in his school days when he witnessed a celebrity performing live on stage. “It all started when I first saw a famous celebrity DJ at Centre Point hotel back in 2006. I decided I wanted to be a performer like him. During school days I already had the knowledge of playing a lot of instruments including drums, flute, bagpipes.

Later, I started learning all the DJing techniques and instruments in Nagpur. Once I moved to Australia and started getting gigs, that is when I realised that this is my real calling. This is what I want to do”, he added.

Over the course of his career, he has produced Original and Commercial House/Bollywood Remixes. In addition to performing internationally, he has worked with DJ's such as Reecelow, Bonka, Joel Fletcher and many others. Started on YoutubeVEVO as an official artist, and signed on with Eros Now and Times Music (Speed Records). The artist has more than 16 original songs on his verified Spotify account. A DJ and producer at the Nexus of House Music in Nightlife for over 10 years. He is passionate about music production and enjoys DJing. As of now, his tracks have been featured on CrowdDJ Nightlife, Systems Across Australia, and radio stations like Radio Mirchi, Radiometro 105.7 (Aus), and Red FM occasionally.

He has performed in India several times and plans to do so more frequently. "I actually had my India tour in 2019, where I performed at Penthouze in Pune, C.P. Club and TDS in Nagpur, then I also got to play in Bhopal. So yeah, I definitely gave it a go and I'm looking forward to playing there again soon", he said.

In the coming days, he will release some amazing collaborations with artists from the UK, LA, Sweden and France. A few big record labels will be involved as well.

