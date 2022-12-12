Breaking News
Dj Hardik & Dj Rink played in a Biggest Star Studded Celebrity Family wedding of SPEED RECORDS

12 December,2022
Dj Hardik & Dj Rink Played in a star Studded Celebrity Wedding of World' Biggest Punjabi Music Label Speed Records M.D Mr Balwinder Singh Ruby Ji's son Mr.Raman Kohli with Mrs.Tina Bakshi in Chandigarh Recently.

Dj Hardik & Dj Rink played in a Biggest Star Studded Celebrity Family wedding of SPEED RECORDS


The wedding was a jam packed with celebrities like B Praak, Jazzy B, Dilpreet Dhillon, Amrit Maan, Jassie Gill, Babal Rai  ,Jordan Sandhu, Parmish Verma, Sunanda Sharma, Gurlez Akhtar, Yuvraj Hans , Gurnazar joytica tangri , Jasbir Jassi  Kulwinder Billa ! All in all, best talents that Punjabi Industry has to offer were present to bless the new couple.


The BOLLYWOOD Blockbuster Angrezi Beat Duo - Yo Yo Honey Singh & Gippy Grewal, both  gave blessings  to the newly married couple on Video Call  during the function as they were busy shooting for there upcoming projects.



All the Top Most Cabinet Ministers of Punjab Govt were also the part of the function


The artist’s ( DJ HARDIK & DJ RINK)  producer  Angadpreet Singh Said “we have Very close family relation bond  with Ruby JI , Satwinder singh kholi  Sonu ji &  Dinesh ji owners of  Speed Records     BOTH the Dj's came all the way from Mumbai to perform on this wedding....

DJ HARDIK IS AWARDED AS INDIA'S MOST TRENDING YOUNGEST DJ ARTIST

DJ RINK IS AWARDED AS INDIA'S NO.1 FEMALE DJ  ARTIST COUNTINUESLY FROM THE LAST 9 YEARS.

