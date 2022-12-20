DJ Jugni's story of heartbreak to success is an inspiring journey for everyone

Breakups can be painful and can leave a person isolated. If you look at the positive side, heartbreak can take you on a journey of excellence if you are true to your work. Coming out of a bittersweet relationship, DJ Jugni has proved his prowess as one of the popular names in the music industry. It has hardly been less than three years since the DJ made his foray into the music industry.

While he parted ways with his loved one two years ago, his life came to a standstill after the COVID-19 pandemic left everyone helpless. It was music that helped DJ Jugni overcome his fears and failures. As the restrictions from the pandemic were lifted, DJ Jugni got immersed in the world of music.

"I started feeling the music and attended parties where artists performed Sufi songs. The music reminded me of my then girlfriend, and I feel that she is the reason behind my success as an artist", said DJ Jugni. During the lockdown, DJ Jugni rose to fame with his Facebook live session on Wednesday nights. However, the response to his live sessions was encouraging yet momentary.

Things changed for good when DJ Jugni crossed paths with one of the clubs in Delhi where they wanted him to play his music. Speaking about the same, the DJ said, "It was surprising for me. I was unaware of playing the music console. But when I was approached by clubs, I decided to give it a shot. I asked a friend to help me, and I learnt to play the music console in five days."

Moreover, DJ Jugni got a breakthrough after he performed at Slique Delhi. His performances gave him recognition as 'The Bewafa Boy', and his musical nights are now known as 'The Bewafa Nights'. In a nutshell, his music became an insane hit among heartbroken people.

Unfortunately, his success was short-lived as DJ Jugni decided to leave music after realising that her ladylove got married.

When asked to share about the heart-wrenching moment, DJ Jugni revealed, "I decided to have my last show on the day of my lover's marriage. Two days after her marriage, I suffered a heart attack. I had drinking issues, and I got admitted to the CCU. I had no hope until Bhaskar Arora, who is my manager now, contacted me. It was a turning point in my life as I was introduced to two tycoons - DJ Yogii and Priyank Sukhija."

Well, the moment was a game-changer for DJ Jugni after which he has never turned back. The talented DJ has been enthralling the audience at some of the best restaurants and eateries in Delhi like Diablo, YOUnion, Evva and Slique. Creating a vibe like no other, DJ Jugni is leaving no stone unturned to make his work reach globally.

To know more about DJ Jugni, check out his Instagram profile @djjugni.official.