DJ Karma India: India’s first female DJ With Percussion

The nightlife in Mumbai has always been a fascinating experience for the citizens. The nightlife is special because of the artists running the show.

There are female artists as well who spin the record and turn the nights on. Among them, we have some exclusive artists who gave up on the stereotypes and dared to dedicate their lives to the DJing & music industry.

Pooja Khandelwal Aka DJ Karma India is a disc jockey based in India. She is a notable artist who turned the tables in her favor to get recognition for her skills and outstanding performances. She began her musical journey in Indore & shifted to Mumbai in 2013 to seek more opportunities as a disc jockey; DJ Karma initially struggled because she belongs to a Marwadi family. It was challenging for her to pursue her career as her parents didn’t accept her profession. However, as years passed, with dedication & hard work, DJ Karma made her parents proud. Throughout the challenging journey, her mom has supported DJ Karma’s passion & talent.

DJ Karma started as a resident DJ in Mumbai at Arola - JW Marriott, Juhu now, popularly known as Dashanzi. With the residency going well and people appreciating her work and style as a DJ, she received calls from other places. Thus, she furthered her journey as a freelance DJ. She has always been passionate about music. She worked as a disc jockey because she always wanted to do something different. She is an artist who believes in learning new things so, she decided to play instruments along with DJing to make her performance more interesting. It led her to learn Darbuka (Middle Eastern percussion instrument). Darbuka was originally played in Egypt, Armenia and Turkey. A very few people are familiar with the instrument. So, the Darbuka prodigy decided to learn through YouTube, online video lessons, and from some friends.

DJ Karma has not just performed across the nation but also did events in the Philippines, Doha, Qatar, Dubai, and Bahrain. She performed alongside Raftaar in the Philippines and for Farhan Akhtar in Mumbai. She aspires to inspire people in every way possible she can. She wants to work hard and grow as a person and a performer making her audience happy. The Darbuka prodigy says, “Keep following your dreams. If you know you are capable then nobody can stop you from achieving your goals. You have to be focused and know exactly what you want in life.”

To keep up with DJ Karma & her upcoming events, check out her Instagram.