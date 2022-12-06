DJ OnEdge- The New Gen Artist

OnEdge, whose real name is Neil Creado, is a Mumbai-based DJ and producer who tries to share and perform his music in a relatable way.

He was previously also known as Asztrack. His main aim is to appeal to the masses with his sound and production. Over time, he has created a niche for himself, and his versatility is something that has brought him so far.

Neil started his career in 2014 with his stage name Asztrack and later went on to change his stage name to OnEdge. His main forte is in EDM, commercial, and hip-hop, but over the years he has mastered the art of analysing the crowd, their needs, and subsequently playing the genre he thinks the audience will relate to the best. As easy as this task sounds, it is not easy to switch genres, but his fluidity and flexibility make it seem effortless. His versatility is something that both his audience and peers have appreciated and has led him to perform at some of the biggest venues in India. He has been interested in music since a young age, and his first time behind the set is what solidified his decision to pursue his passion. His relentless efforts and perseverance have fructified into success, and he is on his way to conquer the music industry with the way he is moving. With almost a decade into the music industry, he has somehow managed to remain the same humble guy that he was when he started, and when asked what keeps him that way, he said that the love and support from his audience is all the encouragement he needs.

He is someone who aims for relatability instead of perfection since that is what the masses relate to. Even as the industry is still reeling from the side effects of the pandemic, he has several shows already lined up, with many more to come. His craft, and the crowd’s reaction to it, speaks for itself. Starting from the bottom with no connections or links to the industry, he has gone on to create a name and position for himself. He is a force to be reckoned with, and rightfully so! He aims to focus on his craft first: making great music that will make people love him. His perseverance and passion towards music are truly inspiring, and his vision is something larger than just your average person’s. He hopes to astound and inspire people with his story and music, and his journey is one that cannot be overlooked.