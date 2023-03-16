DJ Panache Aka Aishwarya Salunkhe Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Unique Music Style!

DJ Panache, aka Aishwarya Salunkhe, is an extremely talented artist who has a distinct passion for music which reflects in her performances.

This phenomenal DJ prepares for her performances very much in advance. She is avid for perfection and determined to deliver an unforgettable experience for her audience. Her preparation starts by checking for all the latest trending tracks. The main highlight of her performance always remains her audience interaction. During her performance, at a point, on a specific track, Panache asks the audience to on the flashlight in their phones and asks them to wave it on beats whilst miking.

This makes the audience mesmerised by her. She has a unique style of mixing EDM tracks with the latest Bollywood numbers, which cater to Bollywood as well as international music lovers. Panache is gifted with talent, as she knows exactly what her audience wants to hear, which is why whenever she performs, no one can stop themselves from getting on the dance floor. This young talent is very popular among the Dubai party-going crowd.

Panache has always been fascinated by the Arabic culture in Dubai, and hence she inculcates it in her music through performances. Her performances and aura are stellar, which woos the audience and makes them her fan. From house parties to lavish Bollywood parties, Panache has always been the first choice for any event in Dubai. Her amazing energy and the intact foundation of her knowledge of music are what makes her performances so lively.

With her extravagant performances, she has earned herself prestigious awards such as Filmfare Middle East for Best DJ in Dubai and Persona awards. Panache is the youngest female DJ. She was always fascinated by music and nightlife culture. She knew she had to do something about her passion, and that is when she took a djying course. She was merely 16 when she got her djying certificate.

Her journey from Pune to Dubai was full of ups and downs. After various hurdles due to less age, she finally bagged her first performance for a corporate event. People loved her performance and admired her skills. And then she got many more bookings in her kitty. Slowly she started getting famous and got shows in different cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata etc. Soon she was famous all over India as the youngest female DJ. Now that she got her fan base in India, she knew its time to international. As Dubai was her city of interest, she knew what she had to do next. It was a matter of a few shows before she became popular among the Dubai party crowd.

Panache as an artist is unstoppable. It was very difficult for her to get into this male-dominating industry, but she was determined to make it big in the music industry. She is a self-made strong independent artist. Initially, Panache was just a DJ, but soon she understood she must enhance her performances with something more, and that is when she learnt Vdjying. And her first vdjying show went superhit. People were blown away by her stunning audio-visual performance. She is also the only youngest female VDJ in India and Dubai. She has achieved so much at the mere age of 25. She has the vision to earn herself a name worldwide and inspire women all around the world to follow their dreams.

Keep Following our Rising Star DJ Panache Dubai

Instagram: @djpanachedubai