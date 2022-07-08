Breaking News
DJ Rackish is rewriting the nightlife with his super amazing and unmatched skills

Updated on: 08 July,2022 12:32 PM IST
What are nightlife events without high-spirited music? Tasteless, we presume! Well, speaking of events and music, one name that is speedily getting to the top is DJ Rackish.




This man has vowed to amplify the aura and energy of clubs and other events by adding his super-animated musical flavours. Aren't you glad that we have someone outstanding like DJ Rackish?

 




When we have the right DJ for our parties and events, half of the vigour is already on our side, isn't it? But not everyone's music can sway us. An X factor is a must.... exactly like DJ Rackish! His mastery of switching between the different notes of music and the songs is unbelievable. If you think we are bluffing, you should yourself visit his events and you will shake your legs till the last minute of the event.


 

DJ Rackish, originally known as Rakesh Kukreja, has performed at a myriad of clubs both national and international. Not only is his DJing remarkable, but so is his infectious energy. After all, Rackish has been in this field for years and knows it inside and out. He has also done opening acts for several artists like Nikhil Chinapa, Ma Faiza, B.L.O.T, Kohra, Janux, T-pain, Nadia Ali, Ronski Speed, Jaytech, and many more. Not to mention, DJ Rackish was also the winner of 2008's War of the DJ.

 

But when did it all start for Rackish? Well, the story goes back to 2003 after he watched a video of Fat Boy Slim spinning live on Brighton Beach.

 

That's when Rakesh realised his true calling and it's been a stunning journey ever since. From performing at clubs to achieving good fame, he is a self-made star. Rackish is also a wedding DJ and has done numerous national and international weddings.

 

People admire him not only for his ability but also for his journey. A few clubs where DJ Rackish has performed include Kue Bar- the Westin, Sin Envy Pride, Oak Lounge, Penthouse, 1 Lounge, Area 51, Hard Rock Cafe, Mambo, Cape Town Cafe, Rock Pool, Loft 38, 02, Kyro, Stone Water Grill, Mi-A-mi (JW Marriott, Pune), China House, and also at international clubs like Fahrenheit- Doha and Times Cafe- Dubai.

 

