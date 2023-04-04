Dj Raj Mumbai - Dj From Gujarati Family Created Benchmark In Djing Industry and Owner Of Mumbai ’S No.1 Dj Institute.

DJ Raj was always a music addict and with music in his DNA, DJ Raj would constantly create new age fusion music.

An ardent and committed learner, he would learn and keep himself updated with the latest technologies in music. DJ Raj dreamt of becoming a DJ.

DJ Dreams: With limited resources,DJ Raj started his career as a DJ in 2000, playing Bollywood tracks at a small club in Mumbai in 2002. He was fascinated with electronic-techno music, which was taking the music world by storm. In spite of being a beginner, he started participating in the “War of DJ’s” which was held locally. This kind of enthusiasm and dedication made his feelings firm to make a career as a DJ.

This made DJ Raj what he is today.



DJ Raj always believed that you learn a lot about people when you listen to the songs that mean something to them. Think again, as this is something we have to admit!



Although his first love was Bollywood music.



At present, DJ Raj not only remixes and produces electronic music which is appreciated by thousands of fans, but also teaches other aspiring DJs the right tools to be amongst the best.



Music is all about expression which can be felt by listening to it. There are plethora of creations by DJ Raj which are available online on major streaming platforms. DJ Raj has made a point to take the production to a different level which we haven’t witnessed in a long time.

DJ Raj has his own style of DJing which is unique & addictive. His creations are the fruits of his true love with music. His raw energy & captivating talent has led to a household name in Mumbai. He has been in this industry for the past Twenty Two years. He has won many “WAR OF DJs”. Also Created Platform for Upcoming DJS .He is a well known DJ at Nationally & Internationally. He has done many Page 3 & celebrity private parties , Also hit listed on corporate , Wedding & college Fest . Dj Raj Made Hit original Remixes for Bollywood Movies.

More on DJ RAJ

1. A self-made success icon frequently embossed on “Page 3” of various newspapers

2. His masterpieces have always boomed in the popular clubs of the UK, the USA, Dubai and India.

3. His energy-drink: creativity & passion

4. His mantra: to make each event an occasion of life ... live with music & rhythm