DJ Rink India's Number One DJ

DJ Rink being felicitated as India's Number One DJ

DJ Rink being felicitated as India's Number One DJ

Q1. History of brand

So it goes back in time 2005 where I have started as Dj rink. I was a marketing student and working as a Marketing manager in a firm. My passion was always music I was collecting the cassettes Record over it It’s slowly gradually built up and finally I got into the djing courses after seeing a Dj play in a club I was very fascinated to know the skills and rest is history also the social media played a big role where I started from Orkut.

Q2. What are the challenges faced throughout the journey.

As I knew I have entered the male dominated industry and I had to work as a DJ on the consoles which I made for male DJs I was the first Bollywood female DJ in India and there were so many DJs used to come to see me perform as I am doing my skills right and technically how sound I am so I had to join sound engineering course and improve my skills as a producer and industries been very supportive Show me the acceptance by the industry was very easy as I was skilful and people loved my music

Q3. What is the U.S.P. of your brand… speciality

As I was a female DJ in India people haven’t seen a female Dj playing on the console so it was very new back in time and the energy on the console is different then others also reading the crowd making them crazy in the music was my forte. I got a boost after I got into extra innings on IPL got the face value and name became popular and I am an artist with lot of other aspects as in I am a music producer as well as a singer and a composer

Q4. Steps taken to maintain the quality

I have always believed in getting something brand-new out-of-the-box for people to listen to keep releasing the music kept releasing my brand-new eyepiece and a Bollygram one of my album got very popular it had a texture of our culture and got and a lot of cultural music and regional music which people liked also you have to upgrade with your music and technical skills that I did it very well

Q5. What kind of technology you are using? Do you use any state of the art facility.

As technology changes every year are used to play on series before and then got into USB and now I am using the software is to mix my songs and very updated with the technology and I have a DJ school which has the latest technical equipments

Q6. Future planning and vision

As future holds a lot of dream I have a dream of making my music go to the world and want to become a music director and have started already composing and singing my own songs there are lot of original songs coming up as a single and album and also in the movies also released a lot of eps And regional music

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal