DJ Rohit Rao, an artist you must not miss for his unique sound and style of performance.

In the recent years, we've seen a flurry of new and young talents making their mark and creating their space in the Indian music scene.

They have their fans singing the lyrics to their tunes, tap their feet in sync with the beats, and groove to their music. “Among several popular genres that have seen the rise of new artists owning them and slaying it with their befitting compositions, Electronic Dance Music or EDM is one of the go-to genres for those who enjoy letting lose and moving to the melody and rhythm of a composition”, says DJ Rohit Rao aka Rohit Bhalerao, who’s a seasoned Bollywood DJ/Musician by passion and a Sound Engineer by qualification known in the Mumbai circuit. DJs and VDJs are at the helm of these EDM events hosted at almost every night club, college and music fest, and even private parties. House, Techno, Trap, and Trance are some of the popular genres that fall under EDM.

DJ Rohit Rao has an undying passion for music which started at a young age of just 14, when he used to listen to Hindi movie songs and saw many local DJs making people go wild over their performance. He instantly took fascination towards these wide range of electronically-produced sounds and started experimenting more with it. He fondly recalls witnessing one his DJ friends playing to a packed set of over 500 people at one of these night clubs and being awed at the sight of them swaying and moving their body to his thumpy mixes, leaving them wanting for more. In the past 12 years of being active in the music scene, he's played at venues ranging from college music fests to some of the most-happening night clubs namely The Warehouse Lounge, Indulge, and MH 04 etc. in and around Mumbai. His speciality lies in fusing some of the most memorable and loved Bollywood songs themed on love, heartbreak, and friendship with melancholic synth melodies and punchy rhythm sections.

Besides DJing, he has worked as a Sound Engineer/Recordist in several media projects and is also a self-taught keyboard player. Through these dynamic exposure to music and sound in general, DJ Rohit Rao has gotten a meticulous grip on not only his musicality, but also the various recording and arrangement techniques to add a spicy flavour to his tunes. He draws inspiration from a variety of Indian and International artists and has successfully carved a niche in the Bollywood remix scene. He created his first volume of a remix album called “Bollyroom” which featured some of the best Bollywood songs of 2016. Many of remixeswere featured in "Club Mirchi" on Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. DJ Rohit Rao recently released twotracks namely, “Mind Training” and “Night Sailor” which are available on all major music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music among others. He is currently working on a bunch of original compositions.

As the restrictions on nightclubsand parties are returning to normalcy, DJ Rohit Rao is gearing up to blow your minds with some of his latest edits & remixes.

When he's off stage, he is a kind and a shy person who chills with fellow DJs supporting them and spending time with his school time buddies. He prefers leading a conscious and a healthy lifestyle.

To catch up on all the latest updates on his event & music, follow him on all his social media channels (@djrohitrao) and Facebook (@djrohitraoofficial). If he’s performing anywherenear your city, do drop by to have the best musical experience.

