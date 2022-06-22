DJ Sue Project Explains How Covid Has Been A Game Changer For Artists

Delhi-based DJ Sue Project (Sushein Goklaney) was too skeptical about how the industry would change in the first lockdown that happened in 2020, But within a week he realized how much people miss partying as the excitement of being at home ended up for people.

With so much negativity around, any sort of entertainment was a boon and it took no time for DJ Sue to realize the same. Immediately exploring all avenues of online broadcasting he started offering his services as a DJ online on platforms like zoom where he would perform and entertain his audience for hours.

Soon his calendar got full of shows from various Corporates and Social Organisations like Round Table India. He got immense exposure through those shows as now every weekend he was catering to audiences from all across the globe which wasn't possible earlier.

He also saw this as an opportunity to help and promote other artists such as Singers, Comedians, and Magicians through the same platform and started offering shows to them on a regular basis which generated a source of income for many artists in their hard times.

During the lockdown, everyone wanted to learn something new and this also gave him another reason to start online courses at his elite DJ School - Skratch DJ Academy.

Trained as a classical singer by his father, It was this time that he started working on his original music and collaborated with many musicians online. In August 2021 he released his first single named "Aag Lagaye" on Benialla Records, a venture of Sahil Jindal and Rajat Singhal directed by Bollywood ace Gaurav Bajaj.

The massive success of his first chartbuster Benialla Records gave him back-to-back releases of songs like Dynamite, Swing Swing, Inteha, and Habibi.

"All credit goes to the digital platforms and my label Benialla Records. Gone are the times when artists had to go from door to door for their releases and distribution. If you have talent and good content, keep releasing it on Social media platforms and it shall reach the right audience and you will get your support from your audience. We have seen so many youtube and Instagram stars, artists like Yashraj Mukhate who have been making fantastic music for a long time finally get their spot" Says DJ Sue.