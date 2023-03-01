Dj Tejas Shetty : I would love to do a track for Nora Fatehi

Famous DJ from Mumbai Tejas Shetty was in Delhi for an event last night where he played trending bollywood tracks that made his audience crazy.

Tejas is an experienced musician playing various forms of music, performing exclusively in live events, corporate gigs and clubs etc.

Specializing in mainstream commercial Bollywood and Punjabi music, Tejas is in to this profession from several years. He often talks about his love for music and he can't live without it. His passion towards music can be understood with his ability to turn any normal beat into a party track.

Tejas has been a show stopper for many events last year and had a good time playing tracks for bollywood celebrities too. On a question - for which celeb he would love to play his next track? Tejas replied he would love to play for Nora Fatehi.

"Tejas is a great artist and hitmaker," said Smriti, a young fan of him. "It gives me great pleasure to welcome him in Delhi where we look forward to working together to amplify his brilliant creative instincts and unique vision." said rahul a businessman who belongs to delhi and has a business of event management.

Tejas Shetty says, "It was a tough decision when I started as a DJ. But as time elapsed the journey became smooth. Everytime I look back, I think about those days when I had no work and negativity was around me. I motivated myself. My family and friends supported me and I found my path gradually."

Speaking further, Tejas said: "It’s about connecting, and getting ready for a new chapter with new energy and excitement. Because that’s what it’s about in this music business. We all cross paths, and we make history connecting that love for music."

Asked if he considered going the independent route, Tejas says, "I believe in team work. I have an independent mind but I always discuss things within my team. From the beginning to where I’m at now, I’ve always invested in myself and pushed myself to different heights."

For professionals like Tejas, the only support is their audience. Audience these days like DJ's and their tracks which helps them forgetting the busy life.

"People like to dance and they should!", says Tejas.