DJ Vee releases his new track ‘She Wants Me’

DJ Vee has now evolved into producing his singles.

Mumbai’s prominent DJ, DJ Vee AKA Vikrant Kadam has now released his new track ‘She Wants Me.’ The track has been produced by DJ Vee. After successfully being an artist in the industry for years, DJ Vee has now evolved into producing his singles. His first song ‘Set Me Free’ received an overwhelming response from the audience. This motivated DJ Vee to make more singles for his audience.

‘She Wants Me’ is a feel good groovy track. The track gives off an authentic house music feel. DJVee wants his fans to hear this track and give it love as much as they gave to ‘Set Me Free.’

‘She Wants Me’ is available on all popular music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube music, Amazon Music, etc. DJ Vee looks forward to making more tracks for his audience & giving them more such bangers.