Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > DJ Vee releases his new track She Wants Me

DJ Vee releases his new track ‘She Wants Me’

Updated on: 20 February,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

DJ Vee has now evolved into producing his singles.

DJ Vee releases his new track ‘She Wants Me’


Mumbai’s prominent DJ, DJ Vee AKA Vikrant Kadam has now released his new track ‘She Wants Me.’ The track has been produced by DJ Vee. After successfully being an artist in the industry for years, DJ Vee has now evolved into producing his singles. His first song ‘Set Me Free’ received an overwhelming response from the audience. This motivated DJ Vee to make more singles for his audience.


‘She Wants Me’ is a feel good groovy track. The track gives off an authentic house music feel. DJVee wants his fans to hear this track and give it love as much as they gave to ‘Set Me Free.’



‘She Wants Me’ is available on all popular music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube music, Amazon Music, etc. DJ Vee looks forward to making more tracks for his audience & giving them more such bangers.


Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK