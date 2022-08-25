DJing her way to the top, showcasing her A-game in music, enter DJ Nicky.

She built a career from scratch in the music world and today has been gaining massive momentum and buzz around varied clubs.

Even thinking of getting into any industry today is no less than a challenge, let alone making it big in the same. Still, there have been a few individuals and budding talents across industries who believed in their dreams and visions, thrived on their passion and determination, and built a successful career for themselves in their desired industry. We saw how a young DJing talent did the same in the world of music named DJ Nicky. The young Indian talent is all about her love for music and commitment to improving her craft as a professional Disc Jockey.

DJ Nicky could create a career from scratch in the artistic realm like music because she only focused on giving her best, making every day count, and making the most of the opportunities in life, while also creating newer ones for her to reach where she wished to be. She is still on her journey to reach the success she desires but is proud of how far she has come and thinks there is still a long way to go.

Interestingly, DJ Nicky had begun her career as a model and worked in Mumbai for 5-6 years doing various ad shoots and print ads. However, a part of her always drew her toward the music space, and soon she realized her true purpose in life. Since her school days, music was something that she loved, and in the classroom would create new rhythms as an innate skill. She chose DJing as her path to reach a prominent place in the world of music. However, this was a bold move for her as, during those days, the DJing space was still developing. She took the plunge in 2019 DJing in small clubs, but challenges kept coming her way.

Even amidst these gloomy days, DJ Nicky never lost hope and kept honing her skills and took inspiration from notable names in the industry. She then started learning DJing from the reputed Cue Music Academy. Today, she has turned into a professional DJ, and her growth in the sector has pushed her forward to do better each day.

In the near future, DJ Nicky aims to work with many renowned international artists.

