Djs Kash Trivedi and Solofader Celebrated The Holi Festival With Their Vibrant Dance Music In Ahmedabad With Indian Pop Icon Guru Randhawa

The holi festival is one of the most colorful and lively celebrations in India.

This year, Djs Kash Trivedi and solofader brought their vibrant electronic dance music to the ymca club in Ahmedabad, to celebrate the festival with music lovers in the city. They were joined by Indian pop icon Guru Randhawa, who added his unique style and energy to the event.

The event was organized by bollyboom india and enrise entertainment, two leading event management companies in India. The event drew a large crowd of music enthusiasts, who were eager to dance and celebrate the festival of colors with their favorite djs and performers.

Djs Kash Trivedi and solofader are known for their high-energy music and infectious beats. They played a mix of bollywood and international tracks, creating their own mashups and edits that had the crowd dancing non-stop. their music was perfectly suited for the festive occasion, and the colorful backdrop of the ymca club added to the overall vibe of the event.

Guru Randhawa, the popular Indian pop singer, and songwriter, was the main attraction at the event. He brought his signature style of music, blending punjabi and bollywood influences, to the stage. His performance was a highlight of the event, and the crowd sang along to his hit songs, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Overall, the event was a huge success, and a great way to celebrate the holi festival with music and dance. The organizers, bollyboom India and enrise live did an excellent job of creating an unforgettable experience for the attendees. Djs Kash Trivedi and solofader, along with Guru Randhawa, delivered a fantastic performance, bringing their unique styles of music to the stage and creating a memorable experience for all who attend