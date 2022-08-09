DMT Vacations conferred with Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

DMT Vacations gets recognized with the “Most Trusted Travel Consultants for Dubai” award at the National Fame Awards 2022 organized by Brands Impact.

DMT Vacations gets recognized with the “Most Trusted Travel Consultants for Dubai” award at the National Fame Awards 2022 organized by Brands Impact. The award was presented to the Founder, Mr. Milin Satish Vaidya by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the glittering ceremony recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

India’s top branding company, Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact congratulated DMT Vacations by saying “Traveling makes you a better version of yourself, may you keep planning impeccable vacations for a lot of people so that they can cherish it for a lifetime.”

Among the awardees other prominent names included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

DMT Vacations is one of the fastest-growing tour companies in Mumbai. Founded in 2012, they efficiently cater to individuals and groups who wish to travel to Dubai. Featuring a diverse range of offerings, products, and service portfolios which includes all types of Dubai visa packages, airline ticketing services, exclusive sightseeing tours, off-the-beaten desert trips, and all-encompassing vacation packages to destinations across the globe.

With DMT Vacations' unmatched knowledge and insight, one can plan an impeccable getaway in a preferred spot. Their experienced crew not only brings one’s dream holiday to life but also helps one see what makes an attraction or a place tick. They make this possible by effectively streamlining resources and associating with a vast network of personal contacts.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder, DMT Vacations, Milin Satish Vaidya said “I thank NFA awards and Brands Impact for appreciating me. The credit for DMT Vacations’ success goes to each and every customer who believed and trusted us for all their travel plans”.

DMT Vacations’ mission is to provide the most remarkable vacation experience, putting its heart and soul to design the best package filled with happiness and value for money. DMT Vacations' vision is to give clients one of the best vacation experiences around the world with a unique personal touch so that they can travel to their chosen destination with 24×7 support and assistance on every step of their itinerary. They don’t believe in just selling travel packages, rather they indulge with the client to know what exactly they are looking for and plan the itinerary accordingly.

DMT Vacations promises a hassle-free, memorable, and fun-filled vacation one will remember forever. Striving to share a quintessential behind-the-scenes experience of visiting a destination, while guaranteeing the most professional and seamless tour in the region is what makes DMT Vacations the most trusted travel consultant. It is due to their customized & diverse offerings and exemplary itineraries that they stand out and have bagged the National Fame Award 2022.