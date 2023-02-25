Do Businesses Need AI-powered Solutions to Streamline their Business Processes?

With the rapid advancement in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used in HR and talent acquisition to improve various tedious and time-consuming processes, such as recruitment, onboarding, employee engagement, talent management, and compliance.

Directors of NG-NeXT (on the left is Parijat Verma, in the middle Nishant Gauraw and on the right is Anuranjana Verma)

AI-powered systems hold power to automate repetitive tasks, reduce human errors in decision-making, and provide personalised experiences to candidates, among many other things. NG-NeXT Tech, a bootstrapped software solution company, is helping businesses to enhance their tech stack with its state-of-the-art software solution. The company has come up with its latest product, ngnexttest.com to streamline and transform HR, levering the power of AI.

NG-NeXT Tech utilises technology to help businesses with automating tasks, optimising resource allocation, improving customer experience, enhancing decision-making, and improving supply chain management. The company develops unique products that help businesses with efficiency and productivity gains. With ngnexttest.com, it aims to make hiring processes more hassle-free than ever. The platform enables the screening of every applicant through the automated system while reducing the chances of fake hiring and enhancing the level of proctoring at the same time. It also has a comprehensive HRMS system that takes care of the entire Hire-to-Retire cycle for businesses.

NG-NeXT Tech’s two founding pillars are two brothers - Nishant Gauraw and Parijat Verma. Nishant is a seasoned financial advisor with an experience 18+ years of in trading and investing. On the other hand, Parijat has qualitative experience of over 10.5 years in financial planning and analysis, operations management, service delivery, strategic decisions, project management, and business development. The founder-brother duo belong to Bihar. As a result, they share a long history of struggle and hardship to get a platform to showcase their business acumen. Now, under their adept leadership, NG-NeXT Tech is ready to transform business processes for its clients with its efficient software solutions.

“AI technology is capable of handling tasks at a pace and scale that humans cannot match. Contrary to popular conception, AI does not replace the human workforce. Rather, it complements human workers by automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks. So, it enables businesses to achieve greater productivity, efficiency, and innovation. At NG-NeXT Tech, we are solely focused on assisting our clients in realising the real power of technology with our high-value yet cost-effective solutions,” says Nishant.

The diverse range of NG-NeXT Tech’s services includes UI/UX design, software development, mobile app development, web app development, product design, and many more. Its innovative and scalable solutions are designed keeping in mind the business requirements of its clients. What makes NG-NeXT Tech stand out from its market peers is its competitive price points, making its products and services more accessible.

NG-NeXT Tech’s unique products are already making noise in the marketplace. Ngnexttest.com helps to conduct online skill-based assessments with ease and assures integrity evaluation of the test taker with the help of built-in best-in-class AI proctoring tools. Its library is about to hit 1 lakh+ questions. So, if you are looking to use AI for competitive advantage, NG-NeXT Tech can offer every software solution under its one roof.