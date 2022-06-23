Do you know which Bollywood star did Preeti Jhangiani invited to do Arm wrestling in Pro Panja?

Preeti Jhangiani, Mohabbatein actress gave an exclusive interview to Mypencildotcom Magazine at Pragati maidan on 19th June 2022. While talking to Mypencildotcom magazine, she shared about the Pro Panja League platform while she also emphasised that it has become a global platform for Arm wrestling lovers. Prasun Kulshrestha, Founder of Mypencildotcom, asked her that -" Whom would you like to invite from the Bollywood industry for this Panja competition?" She laughed and answered -"We have many strong celebrities in our Bollywood industry such as Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Ajay Devgan, and many more."

Parvin Dabas speaking to Mypencildotcom :

Parvin Dabas, Owner of Pro Panja League mentioned during his conversation with mypencildotcom magazine at the event that the Indian government has supported a lot for this sport. Recently, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and WBO Asia- Pacific and WBO Oriental super middleweight champion Vijender Singh arm-wrestled at the Pro Panja League in New Delhi at the Thyagaraja Stadium. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju shared the "special moments" from the league with Vijender Singh and Actor Parvin Dabas.

Who would win in Panja Contest if Parvin would compete with his wife Preeti Jhangiani?

Prasun Kulshrestha asked Parvin who would win if he would compete with Preeti in Panja Wrestling, Parvin smartly laughed and said, there it's obvious that he shall lose the game.

Plans ahead with Pro Panja League?

Preeti shared her plans when asked about Plans ahead with Pro Panja League. She said - "After the ranking tournament, we will start the league formats where we will have six teams and there will be 180 players who will be selected from the ranking tournament. We will start the Pro-Panja League at the end of this year." Also, she added, "We are going to do Pro-Panja all over India, our athletes will be from all over India and our next ranking tournament is going to be held in Gwalior. Also, we are planning to conduct the tournaments in Goa, Kerala, and many other places." When asked about her expectations from this event, she said -"It will be yet another fantastic event for PPL where we’ll showcase our arm wrestlers and how far they’ve gone, their journey, and the way we are supporting and pushing arm wrestling in India and all over the world."

Preeti Jhangiani Smartly invited Bollywood glamour during this interview for the pro panja league. She certainly is a charming personality, looks like the actors who were invited by Preeti must accept the dare to do arm wrestling in one of the events ahead. The audience around was super excited to hear this invitation. Players around from all over India participated in this event at Pragati maidan with enthusiasm, the invitation of Bollywood added more energy to everyone.

Mypencildotcom covered the Pro Panja league event and captured this interview during the event with Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani. The full video coverage can be found here

or also available on www.mypencildotcom.in