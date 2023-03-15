Doctor Detox is creating a much-deserved buzz in the healthcare sector, bringing hope back with huge client satisfaction

Doctor Detox, previously named Dr. Bindiya’s Holistic Health, was started by Dr. Bindiya Patel, and soon within a few years, the name was changed keeping in mind the right approach.

Now the company is jointly founded by Dr. Bindiya and Mr. Shrreyansh S Jhatakia, a serial entrepreneur in numbers. This wellness space is known for its scientific approach & effective results among clients. The major reason people approach Doctor Detox is for making major lifestyle changes needing to look a particular way, weight loss, and stressful lifestyle issues like acidity, back pain, migraine, and joint pains. They also have success rates in weight loss in cases associated with Hypertension, Diabetes, Hypothyroid, Cholesterol, and even the one devil disease in women called PCOS/PCOD. Their game is more about improving metabolism and less about diet; their focus has been always working on liver-centric diet programs which revives body’s natural phenomena of Metabolism, which gives long lasting results.

This wellness center is all about finding the right balance between science and herbal therapy to create a change in the lifestyle. Often the busy lifestyle misses on giving the real importance to herbal therapy and constantly focuses on exercising and diets; however, even after good exercise or a good diet, people do not get the desired results. The reason is the missing link of ayurveda & herbal therapy in their daily life. In today’s busy life, people have no dedicated time to devote to exercising. Preparing a fancy diet and cuisines is not a realistic idea; this is where Doctor Detox comes into the picture. They believe in preparing a more feasible diet suiting the busy lifestyle without any exercise & their herbal therapy does the real work. The clear motto behind this organization is to educate the general public on weight loss as a secondary concept instead using healthy approaches to heal from the inside out. Doctor Detox has been featured in multiple media platforms, publications, and even news articles grabbing a few huge awards on their name. It is also sourced that they have more than 700+ Google reviews with 4.9 Star ratings and more than 60+ Video Testimonials of Real People who have found faith in them. Their products are claimed to be 100 percent natural and herbal with no side effects. Their biggest advantage is they claim to reduce 10% of a person’s body weight in 30 days and the fact that many celebs have tried and tested this process and they are in absolute awe of the results delivered by these game-changing products.

Celebs including Parul Chauhan, Ishani Dave, and many such known faces have got desired results and are all praises about Doctor Detox. They also received a “Best Weightloss center” award from Lara Dutta in the year 2022 and another from Chetan Sharma on a recent occasion. Their success is backed by many known faces and being in business for over 15+ years they have achieved a major client base proving their worth in today’s time. These detox weight loss programs of Doctor Detox have no side effects making it one of the must-try options.

https://www.doctordetox.in/