Does Big Eyes Coin Have The Potential To Surpass Avalanche And Cardano?

Cryptocurrency enables creators to take a shot at their dreams because it is committed to breaking the restricting limitations that crush them.

The cryptocurrency market is free and accepts big initiatives daily. Hence, projects launch regularly because of their accessibility. Occasionally, coins find success and rise to fame in the cryptocurrency market. Other coins still need periodic modification to create an impression.

The ease of entry has heightened the market's fierce competition. Cryptocurrency assets must continue to be valued to remain relevant; otherwise, they will be surpassed by the new coins released daily.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has won people over despite the hundreds of brand-new currencies being released, thanks to its outstanding community and innovative features. Big Eyes Coin has taken measures to create a sustainable cryptocurrency, proving its ability to overtake industry heavyweights like Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA).

Let's discover how the adorable cat, Big Eyes Coin, intends to match up with Avalanche and Cardano.

Avalanche- Another Ethereum-killer That Hosts dApps

Avalanche (AVAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that supports decentralized apps (dApps) and other blockchain platforms. Avalanche is a decentralized finance platform seen as another Ethereum rival. Users can create and trade financial assets on the Avalanche system thanks to the DeFi network.

Developers designed Avalanche to bridge a market niche occupied with expensive and unfriendly currencies by providing a more affordable and ecologically responsible substitute. One of the key characteristics of the token is the adoption of the proof-of-stake mechanism over the proof-of-work mechanism because it uses less energy. Unlike its competitors, AVAX was designed to be more scalable. It can process 10,000 transactions per second on average.

Cardano Is The Most Secure and Scalable Blockchain Platform

Cardano (ADA) operates as a decentralized financial (DeFi) network. Cardano is typically considered among the safest blockchain networks. Also, it was the biggest smart contract network using the proof of stake consensus technique before the Ethereum (ETH) merger. Cardano, introduced in 2017, has also demonstrated its tenacity by overcoming several severe crypto market collapses and retaining a favourable profit.

Cardano (ADA) is ranked eighth on CoinMarketCap, which suggests that it has some recognition. The blockchain has made substantial progress in keeping pace with other Ethereum-killers, beginning with the introduction of smart contract innovation at the end of 2021.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Is Set To Revolutionize The Crypto Market

The most intriguing cryptocurrency currently on the market is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Despite being in the presale phase, the coin has raised more than $11 million, topping several other virtual coins. It gives investors confidence since they anticipate Big Eyes Coin might be the game changer in the cryptocurrency world.

A charming cat serves as the symbol of the BIG initiatives' native coin. By offering its users basic training on the ideas and structure of decentralized finance, Big Eyes Coin will make people more conscious of the DeFi industry.

The system will employ NFTs to give users access to new resources and activities that would make the blockchain profitable. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to launch an NFT collection that ranks among the top 10 in the sector since it will benefit the community and boost the price of its coin.

Many experts claim Big Eyes Coin has the potential to surpass several industry heavyweights and settle high on the list. Traders flock in massive numbers to get a piece of the coin due to the coin's favourable ratings.

