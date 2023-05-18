Dogecoin and Tradecurve: The Hottest Cryptos Right Now

Dogecoin spikes in activity, breaking its daily transaction record. TCRV is a hot spot for investors, providing a perfect fusion of CEX and DEX utility.

Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now: Dogecoin and Tradecurve

Dogecoin (DOGE) experiences a push in the upward direction as it fuels its on-chain activity, providing new hope for recovery for Dogecoin (DOGE) investors. Meanwhile, Tradecurve (TCRV) stuns experts with its hybrid trading platform, allowing users to trade multiple asset classes from one account with no KYC requirements.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Marks All-Time High Daily Transactions

Recently, Dogecoin (DOGE) took a page from Bitcoin’s and Litecoin’s books and introduced the DRC20 token standard to its network, rivaling Bitcoin Ordinals’ BRC20 and Litecoin’s LTC20. This resulted in Dogecoin (DOGE) going over 650,000 daily transactions, marking an all-time high. Not only that, it managed to surpass its mentioned rivals, much to the excitement of the Dogecoin (DOGE) community.

In turn, the news caused a temporary recovery in the Dogecoin (DOGE) price, climbing to $0.0728 in the past few days. However, since then, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price has decreased yet again, currently trading at $0.072.

As a result, analysts expect Dogecoin (DOGE) to resume its sideways trading path, with no concrete predictions for where the coin will settle in the near future.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Aims to Go Head-To-Head With Major CEXs and Trading Platforms

The instability of Dogecoin (DOGE) prompts investors to look for more stable options with higher returns, and experts point out the new TCRV token as one of the best opportunities on the market.

TCRV is the native token of Tradecurve, a new hybrid trading platform that perfectly fuses the best elements of CEX and DEX. Namely, Tradecurve will enable investors to use their crypto balance as leverage to trade multiple asset classes in one account, including commodities, stocks, bonds, forex, ETFs, indices, and crypto, making it the first decentralized solution to offer all these products.

Additionally, due to Tradecurve being a decentralized platform, it will enable users worldwide to trade these financial instruments entirely anonymously, with no need to go through invasive and lengthy KYC procedures.

In fact, all you need to trade via Tradecurve is to create an account (which you open by providing a valid email address and nothing more), connect your wallet, and deposit crypto. And just like that, you can start trading on thousands of different markets.

Users will also benefit from many features that Tradecurve plans to implement, including AI algorithmic trading, high leverage starting at 500:1, and copy trading – where users can pay a subscription fee to traders with a good success rate to copy their trades.

Additionally, Tradecurve plans to launch a metaverse trading academy for all those that want to improve their trading skills. Namely, via the academy, users will have access to courses where they can learn about trading techniques and strategies. The courses will also feature many crypto experts as guest speakers.

And to top it all off, TCRV token holders can benefit from discounts on trading fees, a passive income from staking, and exclusive deposit and level-up bonuses and perks.

The TCRV token is currently in Stage 2 of its presale, trading at $0.012. Up to this point, over 20 million tokens have been sold, demonstrating the popularity of Tradecurve among investors. Additionally, experts predict the price to rise 50x before the token launches, after which it is expected to grow by an additional 100x.

Moreover, experts believe that Tradecurve has the potential to challenge big players like Coinbase and Binance and outgrow the likes of OKB, Robinhood, and Huobi.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”