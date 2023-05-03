Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Avalanche Price Consolidates as Collateral Network (COLT) Rallies 40 percentage

The crypto market has been ripping, and many traders expect a boisterous April and May before the classic trading adage, ‘Sell in May and go away’’ comes into play.

Analysts have revised Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions, signaling a lukewarm performance in 2024. Avalanche (AVAX) continues to consolidate, and a new DeFi protocol, Collateral Network (COLT), has received a forecast for 35x gains in the coming weeks.

Collateral Network (COLT) Set to Rally 3500%



Collateral Network (COLT) leads the list for the highest expected growth, and analysts have forecasted a 3500% rally in the coming months before the presale ends.



Collateral Network is the world’s first decentralized lending protocol for off-chain physical assets and leverages NFTs to bring these assets to the blockchain.

The process is simple. Asset owners that require a loan have their assets valued, with the platform supporting real estate, rare whisky, luxury watches, fine art, and much more. An NFT of the asset is minted and fractionalized into smaller pieces meaning numerous individuals can help fund the single loan crowdsourced liquidity. In return, the lenders receive a fixed interest rate, paid weekly. As a result, lenders can build a diversified portfolio of loans, becoming their own banks.



Real-world assets will drive massive growth in the coming bull market, and Collateral Network has already positioned itself as a first mover in the trillion-dollar asset-backed lending sector.

The team has been KYCd and is fully doxxed. Team tokens are locked for 2 years and the liquidity pool is locked for 33 years demonstrating the commitment the team has to the project.

With prices having already risen by 40%, analysts have placed a bullish rating on COLT and expect the token price to 35X before it lists on major exchanges .



Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction



In early April, Musk changed the Twitter logo to the Dogecoin (DOGE) symbol, and traders rushed to join the speculation. Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly broke above $0.10 but fell back to $0.08 just four days after Musk removed the logo.



Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions range between $0.17 and $0.20, which marks a significant move up from its current price hovering close to $0.09. However, given its volatility, analysts continue to warn investors of long-term investments in Dogecoin (DOGE). Analysts prefer stable long-term protocols such as Collateral Network (COLT) and cited the increased popularity of memecoins on the Arbtirum (ARB) network.



Dogecoin (DOGE) will struggle to break any serious resistance levels in the coming months due to the amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) bagholders who bought it during the highs of 2021 and use any price pump made by Dogecoin (DOGE) as an opportunity to exit their positions.





Avalanche (AVAX) Subnets & Consolidation



Since the start of March, Avalanche (AVAX) has been trading between $16 and $20, which points to a consolidation period. Whether Avalanche (AVAX) breaks to the upside or downside remains to be seen, but several analysts presume Avalanche (AVAX) will rally to the upside.



Avalanche (AVAX) recently released its Evergreen Subnets program, which provides box-ready blockchain solutions for enterprises, making them the perfect blend between permissioned and public blockchains. Avalanche’s (AVAX) Evergreen subnets program offers individual subnets with privacy features that can also communicate using Avalanche’s (AVAX) native messaging protocol allowing the exchange of data and assets.



Analysts expect this solution for institutional players will drive Avalanche’s (AVAX) price upwards in the coming months and forecast that Avalanche (AVAX) will trade between $38 and $45 in 2024.



“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”