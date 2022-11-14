Dogeliens And Polygon Are Setting Up Nicely To Be Relatable To Crypto Users

One of the best ways to quickly grow in the crypto landscape is to ease up nicely to users and most of their applications.

Dogeliens(DOGET) has benefited heavily because it’s a memecoin project. Memecoin projects are presented to users as just memes, and not only do they become easily accessible to the average user, but they have also become a generator of wealth. Anyone buying memecoins today would be doing it for the memes and the potential to profit.

Dogecoin is a prime example of as long as it’s fun, the price would run. After Elon Musk tweeted about Dogecoin in 2021, the price rose, saving the cryptocurrency market from a bear rally. Dogecoin eased up nicely to crypto lovers and users outside of the crypto landscape, which is why funds from the stock market and traders who have gained from the GameStop short squeeze started rotating money into the crypto market.

Dogeliens today is drawing inspiration from Dogecoin, and alongside making some improvements on its utility offerings, it is looking to drive the market into a bull market with a massive price pump that makes everyone holding the token rich. Polygon(MATIC) is also becoming a top choice for web2 companies looking to test out possibilities with blockchain. It could catalyze growth as regular web2 users could familiarize themselves with web3 utilities via Polygon.

Polygon(MATIC) – Multifunctional And Varied

Polygon was formerly known as the MATIC network, and the layer-2 scaling solution was developed in 2019 to overcome many Ethereum blockchain issues, including transaction speed, throughput, and gas costs. It has grown into a multifunctional ecosystem that aims to help grow EVM-compatible blockchains. MATIC launched on the Binance Launchpad in 2017 during the Initial Exchange Offerings(IEO) boom.

Polygon is much like Ethereum, and you can run anything you’d on the network without the high gas and low throughput that comes with Ethereum. From being a straightforward scaling solution, Polygon has evolved into a vast and complex ecosystem with a variety of applications for both users and developers, including the ability to launch Ethereum-compatible blockchains, use Ethereum-based decentralized applications (DApps), create non-fungible tokens (NFTs), act as node validators and delegators, stake MATIC, and much more.

Successful applications include yield-generating protocols like Aave or Curve Finance, decentralized exchanges like SushiSwap, and the most well-known decentralized NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market, OpenSea, all operating on Polygon. It has recently become the go-to network for web2 companies like Reddit, Meta, JP Morgan, etc., who are looking towards creating blockchain solutions.

These companies have the strength to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, which could be a great development for the blockchain landscape.

Defying The Odds To Rise Up The Ranks – Dogeliens(DOGET)

Dogeliens is a new DOGE-inspired memecoin launching on the Binance Smart Chain. Despite being inspired by DOGE, it greatly improves on the framework set by the first-generation cryptocurrency. Dogeliens is looking to create utilities for its users across DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, which Dogecoin cannot do because it's a first generation blockchain that does not support smart contracts and decentralized applications.

Although the Dogecoin community has found innovative ways to use Polygon to create a pseudo chain called Dogechain, Dogeliens(DOGET) is some miles ahead with its offering, and it hopes to be able to create wealth for the community via DeFi like some memecoins before it had done.

Dogeliens is growing on presale mostly because crypto investors have newly discovered its potential to blow up. Especially after the recent performance of Dogecoin has led users to discover what could be the next big memecoin, and they are not letting up on the presale.

