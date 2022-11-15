Dogeliens, Avalanche, or Cosmos? Here's How Analysts Expect These Cryptocurrencies to Perform in Future

From being considered too risky for investment purposes to making it to the portfolios of the average investor, there has been a remarkable change in the world's perception of cryptocurrencies and how they can impact one's financial wealth.

While their rallying returns have been an important factor in changing investors' minds, other benefits like data privacy, inflation-proof returns, easy access, and lack of interference by third-party institutions like banks or brokerage firms have played a key role in opening up people's minds. According to a 2022 survey, around 80% of cryptocurrency investors surveyed stated that they were interested in expanding their holdings. If you are having trouble selecting options for your portfolio, you can always begin researching and then invest astutely. You can select some of the top names like Dogeliens (DOGET) , Avalanche (AVAX), and Cosmos (ATOM), weigh their pros and cons, and then choose the ones that best fit the bill. Let's take a look at their features.

Dogeliens: A Meme Coin that Incentivizes Participation

Dogeliens is a meme coin that is based on the brave army of dog aliens that inhabits the Puptopia planet. The meme coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain and has an open-source code that is customizable.

It has also rolled out a native token called DOGET that will be used for all kinds of transactional uses on the network like accessing rewards, participating in play-to-earn games, staking, and liquidity pool acquisition. At any given time, the total number of tokens in circulation in the network won't exceed 25,000,000,000 and they will be available on presale .

Dogeliens has developed an exciting system of rewards wherein users will be eligible for rewards every time they purchase the tokens on the presale. These rewards will differ depending on factors like the stage of the presale if the buyer has referred someone to the platform in the past, the cryptocurrency used, the quantum of fiat currency used, and the timing of the exchange.

If you are an ETH user and intend to buy DOGET Tokens with it, you automatically become eligible for 10% returns. Now, if this transaction takes place in the first stage of the presale, then the buyer would get 10% tokens as a bonus. Similarly, the respective rewards for purchasing the second and third presale stages are 8% and 6%.

A key offering of the platform is the Dogeliens Academy and the University of Barkington, which are two free online educational resources to teach users about blockchain technology and other subjects. The only difference between the two is that at the Dogeliens Academy, users can learn about other subjects like reading, mathematics, and geography, too.

Avalanche Clocks $452 Billion in TVL in Seven Days

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that is programmable and enables developers to build powerful and scalable dApps with minimal hardware. These Ethereum-compatible dApps can verify and process thousands of transactions every second. They can also deploy customized virtual machines to operate these blockchains. Its native token is called AVAX and it is the primary cryptocurrency on the network. In the week ending on November 13, 2022, Avalanche outperformed many top cryptocurrencies like Binance and Tron in terms of total volume locked (TVL) on their networks. Avalanche's TVL for the week was $452 billion .

Cosmos to Add a Memo Field Within its Token Transfers

Cosmos is an interoperable network of decentralized services and dApps that are powered by the Inter-Communication Blockchain (IBC). Its native token is called ATOM and it comes in handy for meeting all kinds of transactional obligations on the network which include staking and payments. Currently, Cosmos has more than 263 dApps operating on its network and assets worth around $500 billion under its management. In a move that will enable the blockchain network to move beyond regular token transfers, Cosmos would be adding a memo field within all its token transfers. The change would revolutionize the way its users transfer and manage their assets across multiple blockchains.

