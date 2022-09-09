Donning many hats on his head and excelling in each role is a astute professional, Badal Bhardwaj.

Taking giant strides across the entertainment industry is a complete music artist, Badal Bhardwaj.

The entertainment and music industry has been a huge hub and platform for many millions of music artists around the world. The industry every year have produced enormous talent and have contributed to the economy at large as well. Despite having many opportunities, the industry has been at the peak of competition making it difficult for many upcoming budding talents to pave their way to the top. But success comes the hard way, all of those music artists who have worked immensely hard have been able to make some progress and enthrall many audiences. We met one such passionate and driven singer, composer, song writer, performer, actor, and model, named Badal Bhardwaj who has changed the tide of the music industry with his innate talent and skills.

Badal Bhardwaj was born on 17th May 1994 in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh in a middle class family. Badal’s father Shri Sanjay Bhardwaj is a journalist, producer & director of “Shreyon audio, video, and film studio. Being drawan towards the music world since childhood, Badal’s talent was quickly recognized by his family who made sure he then works on it to pursue it as a profession. Badal started singing from the age of 7 years and embarked upon his musical journey and since then there has been no looking back for him. Badal soon launched his first album of devotional songs “Aao Na Jagdamba Ghar Aangan” at the age of 9. With this album, he made his debut in the world of music. Later Badal was recognized for his super-duper hit devotional song, “DJ Pe Nachega (Bhai-Bhai)”, from his album “Cute Ganesha”. This served as a perfect benchmark for Badal who soon started getting more offers for singing and was approached by many record studios and companies.

Badal has pursued his education in music. He has completed “Vid” (Visharad) from Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet and Arts University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior Gharana). Presently he is studying for “MA” (Singing). Besides singing Badal is also interested in acting. He has also given guest appearance in the well-known TV serial “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain” of “&TV” & Badal has acted in the short film “Bhumka” made for the awareness of covid vaccination, in this film Badal played a character of “Dinu”. The short film “Bhumka” has been released on OTT platforms – MXPlayer, Hungamaplay etc. This short film has also been honored by the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Ms. Anusuiya Uikey Ji.

Badal Bhardwaj can sing in eight languages ââincluding Hindi and Punjabi. He has been honored with many awards since an early age. Now singer Badal Bhardwaj has also entered the Punjabi music industry. From his Punjabi song “Photoshoot” which is released by Shreyon Music Label. Badal also has made his Bollywood debut with his first romantic song “Piya” as well as his second romantic song “Love Ki Gallery”, which had earned him much recognition and love from listeners.

Badal has also started his film studio “Shreyon” and “Shreyon Music Label” in Chhindwara. Shreyon Film Studio is the first Hi-Tech film studio of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is proving a boon for talents. With a objective of providing many work opportunities to young budding talents, Badal feels that Shreyon Film Studio can act as the best launchpad.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal