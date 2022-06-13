“Don’t let bad days bring you down” -VARUN BATRA, a Restauranteur, an influencer and a traveller at heart.

Whether we talk about ‘Peddlers Amritsar’ which is the first pub in the city, the first, the original and famous for what it’s worth or we talk about ‘around the clock’ which is a very gorgeous essentials’ retail store AND A CAFE TOO! I mean, what else? So, whether we talk about any of the things, there’s one name that started it, that gave the city the gift of the best hospitality, ‘VARUN BATRA’- The young entrepreneur who changed the game of Amritsar’s life, and is a shining star in the hospitality industry.

This young man was born in Mumbai and was brought up in Amritsar, carrying the name of his city he has now reached the next level for sure.

‘Peddlers Amritsar’ has more than 18k followers on Instagram and that too when it only has one branch, imagine the abundance of love people have in their hearts for the place. Some places just win our hearts, don’t they? Peddlers Amritsar is one of those places that give you the best experience of Amritsar’s nightlife. One can visit the place with their loved ones and enjoy the best drinks with the best live music in town. They organise different live bands every day.

Besides this fulfilling experience, to make it even more fun, there are stand-up comedy shows thrice a month and occasional star night events are also organised. The fun and excitement seem to be never-ending because, with all of this, they also have an exclusive menu for food and drinks.

As amazing as it sounds, managing and taking care of all this could never be easy. It has been a seven-year journey for Varun and as he mentioned in one of his interviews, “The journey wasn’t completely a bed of roses, since there were many challenges I had to encounter.”

Now ‘Around the clock' is one of his other achievements. It’s a 24/7 grocery store with a café inside which claims that there, you can find everything and anything you need.

The first branch of this place was inaugurated around November 2021 at Airport Road and the second branch in April 2022 in Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. It is a blessing for the people who live there, as now they can easily find all essentials in one place. Especially in times like today where everyone has a busy life with almost no time for themselves, grocery shopping can be a hard task. And then, you can also grab a drink at the café and it can easily become a shopping day out!

Making our lives fun seems to be the only way to remove the painful weight from our shoulders and Varun has acted like a well-wisher for everyone. But to make everything work in industry one has to keep their mental health calm too, for which work-life balance becomes an important factor. Varun mentions that he likes to travel for his sake, to balance his life. He believes that it’s important to include self-care in one’s routine so that your body, mind and soul can be refreshed. As he says, “To release my stress, I prefer going out with my family on a vacation or hanging out with my friends.

The young man hasn’t decided to stop yet, as he plans to expand ‘Around the Clock’ in future. He sees a dream of it spreading all over India. Young entrepreneurs can learn a lot from Varun, as he has been slaying in the hospitality industry with a bang and has shown everyone that no matter how many challenges you face, one must never let the bad days bring oneself down.

