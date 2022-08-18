Dr. Abhay Jain Cardiac Surgeon: Now Practicing in Apollo & Fortis Hospital, Mumbai

Dr. Abhay Jain is a well-known Surgeon for his ethical behavior, honest and open and scientific opinions, and transparency. He excels in both academics and treatment of cardiac and vascular cases.

His primary goal is to provide the best possible care to all his patients and their families through outstanding surgical results and comprehensive and compassionate care.

He is known for taking on high-risk cases. He has over 13 years of medical experience and has performed over 4000 cardiac surgeries with a 99 percent success rate.

Dr. Abhay Jain received his MCH from Trivandrum's prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (Institute of National Importance by the Government of India). Following that, he specialized in treating cardiac patients.

He also has extensive experience with coronary heart disease and valve replacement surgeries. He is particularly interested in off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) and ascending aortic replacement surgery.

Dr. Abhay Jain is a proven, experienced and the best cardiac surgeon in Mumbai, India. He has worked in various hospitals and, as a result, he has started working as a Senior Consultant of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Apollo Hospital & Fortis Hospital Vashi.

The doctor's sole belief is in the patient's complete satisfaction. As a surgeon, he also believes that he is responsible for the patient's preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care. His approach for his patients as family members distinguishes him from the other surgeons.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal