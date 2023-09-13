Dr. Amrita Sarkari: Award-Winning Consultant Gynaecologist& Obstetrician

Amrita Sarkari Jaipuriar

Dr. Amrita Sarkari

Amrita Sarkari Jaipuriar is a highly accomplished consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician currently affiliated with the Jaipuriar Medical & Research Centre and Garg Hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. She holds a range of qualifications in her field, including an MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, a DNB, and a fellowship from the Indian College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Dr. Jaipuriar is highly active in her professional community, holding a range of leadership positions and affiliations with various organizations. She currently serves as the President of the Gorakhpur Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society, the Secretary of the Gorakhpur Menopause Society, and the Secretary of the Gorakhpur Chapter of the Indian Society of Perinatology and Reproductive Biology. Additionally, she has served as the Organising Secretary of several workshops and conferences, including the Maternal Mortality Workshop at the National Youth Conference in 2010 and the Saving Mothers Conference in 2019.

In addition to her leadership roles, Dr. Jaipuriar is also highly active as an educator and researcher. She has been invited to speak at a range of conferences and continuing medical education events, and has presented papers at prestigious events such as the All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics. She has also published original research in a range of journals, including the World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and the International Journal of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Jaipuriar's contributions to her field have been recognized with a range of awards and honors. She was named the Most Promising Gynaecologist of the Year by the Economic Times in 2021 and received the Achiever of MS Signature Awards in 2022. She has also received awards for her work in promoting menstrual hygiene, including the Nari Today Award from Dainik Jagran, the Matrshakti Award from Amar Ujala, and the Super Women Award from NB News Channel.

Overall, Dr. Amrita Sarkari Jaipuriar is a highly accomplished and respected gynaecologist and obstetrician who has made significant contributions to her field through her research, leadership, and clinical work.