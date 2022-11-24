Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri’s latest book Tiger Roars hits the stands!

Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri’s last book ‘The Tiger Roars’ published by IIPM Think Tank, was unveiled at the 6th Power Brands Bollywood Film Journalists Awards by none other than Bollywood Actor, Boman Irani and Dr. Ritesh Malik of Innov8 fame. After making it available only through direct orders, it has now hit the stands and online stores.

The Tiger Roars is a fascinating journey of 12 inspiring success stories mirroring the rise of India- stories picked up carefully from the hinterland to the glamour capital of India, from start-ups to old money.

This is Arindam’s thirteenth book, after the mega success of 1 Monster-sellers like ‘Count Your Chickens Before They Hatch’ & ‘Discover the Diamond in You’ and Best-Sellers like ‘The Great Indian Dream’, ‘Thorns to Competition’ and ‘Cult’

The Tiger Roars as Arindam says, “Has itself has been a beautiful journey for me!! From going to meet some of the awesome people in the book, in various parts of the country to seeing their establishments and seeing them in action personally was itself such a huge learning for me! Then there were long inspiring and eye opening calls with some! Every moment has been exhilarating!”

The preface of the book itself introduces us to the key characters beautifully.

Five of the key journeys as described in the Preface:

1. Amit Jain & Anurag Jain

Amit and Anurag, you both amazing brothers indeed symbolise the story of the Indian start-up stratosphere!! Just an idea and passion and there we are— Cardekho!! Being a car enthusiast myself, I have first hand experience how you made the entire process of buying a car such an easy and lovely experience! Thank you Indeed for being a part of this journey and sharing your story!!

2. Farah Khan

Farah ma’am!!!!! I always say!! You are the ultimate Show-woman. You took over the mantle of showmanship from Subhash Ghai and post that no one has been able to touch you!! Your entire personality is pure love!! You have been most kind in each of our interactions— interviews, multiple awards shows, personal exchanges!! You are the perfect example of breaking the glass ceiling!! You didn’t break it actually, you smashed it and how! An industry where a woman directing itself was a rarity, you just entered and placed yourself right at the top!! As India grows, your story symbolises the equal partnership of the sexes!! Thank you for being there!!!

3. Ritesh Mallick

Ritesh!! I didn’t know him first! At first one of our new ventures sometime in 2018, took an office inside Innov8! Everyone was so happy and delighted! They insisted I come and visit the place to see what an amazing atmosphere he had created for his co-working venture!! Way back in 2003-4, I remember journalists and TV chanels coming to visit our offices because they had heard about the bright colours inside!! For years ours remained the only office we knew of with such colours— blues, reds, yellows, oranges and green!! No beige, browns, off whites, greys! Even the wooden furnitures were spray painted! Many years later I heard some offices were experimenting a bit!! But I hadn’t seen them. Not even globally. Innnov8 finally broke that! Radiant colourful co-working spaces brimming with modern energy so needed for future Ritesh Maliks to prosper!! A Doctor to a symbol of startups and serial entrepreneurship!!! What a pleasure it was to get connected to him post that!! Keep innov8ing my friend!!

4. Sulajja Motwani

What do I say about Sulajja Motwani!! She is the most beautiful mix of personality and vision! Each meeting with her — during events of our Magazines to Award shows, to the time she graciously visited our campus in Delhi coming down all the way from Pune to chance encounters at airports have been filled with smiles and as much talks about health and fitness as about business!! She inspires like no one else does!! Huge thanks for your presence in this book!!

5. Vandana Luthra

I have no idea how many employees, friends and relatives including my father, I pushed and convinced to enroll into VLCC!! That’s called a brand….Her personality matches the business she is into and so does her fitness and presentation skills!! Knowing about her entire journey was one of the most inspirational parts of writing this book!! These are the people who keep the Curls & Curves of the Indian economy in shape!

To know more on then and the other fascinating journeys of people like Adi Godrej, Guru Randhawa, Smit Patel, Rajesh Aggarwal others