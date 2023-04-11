Dr. Arshad conferred the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023

Dr. Arshad, a renowned cosmetic dentist in Coimbatore as well as in India, has transformed the lives of over 15,000 patients with his impeccable dental services.

Dr. Arshad, Chief Oral Implantologist & Cosmetic Dentist at Shaad Aesthetics (We Dental) has been awarded the National Fame Award 2023 for Most Promising Cosmetic Dentist of the Year presented by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, the National Fame Awards were gestated to recognize the efforts and celebrate the talent and creativity of individuals and companies that have risen to nationwide fame while setting standards in the society with their consistent hard work and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, raised the bar for the better across the Nation.

Dr. Arshad, a renowned cosmetic dentist in Coimbatore as well as in India, has transformed the lives of over 15,000 patients with his impeccable dental services. With 17 years of experience in the field, he has established himself as a proficient authority in his domain, creating over 2500 beautiful smiles. Dr. Arshad's exceptional treatment techniques and unmatched technical knowledge have made him the most in-demand dentist in and around Coimbatore, Tamilnadu for cosmetic and implant procedures.

Dr. Arshad's burning zeal for dental aesthetics and implants is palpable in his unwavering determination to deliver accuracy and sustain flawlessness in each and every procedure. He has completed his fellowship in Cosmetic dentistry affiliated with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (USA), as well as a fellowship in Aesthetic Dentistry (Germany) and Masters Dental Aesthetics (USA).

Through his expert integration of scientific knowledge and technological advancements, combined with his exceptional skills, Dr. Arshad creates flawlessly natural results that attract patients from all corners of the world. Dr. Arshad's transformative work has not only resulted in perfect smiles for his patients but has also restored their confidence to overcome the challenges and criticisms they have faced throughout their lives.

Dr. Arshad's numerous accolades and accomplishments reinstate his belief in every individual deserving of the freedom to smile confidently and he is committed to providing his patients with the best possible treatment to ensure that their smiles radiate with happiness.

A dazzling and glamorous affair, National Fame Awards 2023 saw red carpet appearances by various celebrities of the tinsel town including the Chief Guest Esha Deol Takhtani herself. Some eminent awardees included Actor Rohit Bose Roy, Actor turned Producer Aarya Babbar, Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh and Rajan Modi, Celebrity Couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, Actress and Model Payal Rohatgi, Actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, Actor Sreejita De and Comedian Sunil Pal among others with Mr. Ajeet Joshi as the Special Guest. The winners of the awards were selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector were identified and a critical evaluation was conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

The 2nd Edition of the National Fame Awards was held on 25th March, 2023 at The Club, Mumbai and was a huge success.