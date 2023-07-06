Dr. Arshad, an embodiment of dental brilliance, has over 17 plus years of experience, during which he has transformed the lives of more than 15,000 plus patients.

Listen to this article Dr. Arshad earns prestigious Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2023 x 00:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Arshad, the esteemed Founder and Director of Shaad Aesthetics, a renowned Smile Design and Dental Implant Studio , holds the title of being India's top-ranked facility in the field. He possesses a keen awareness and understanding of the escalating desire for cosmetic dentistry among individuals in their quest to attain the ideal smile.

Brands Impact , in its unwavering pursuit of acknowledging and honoring extraordinary accomplishments, created the illustrious Golden Glory Awards (GGA) as a beacon of recognition and celebration. Designed to pay homage to the remarkable feats achieved by both individuals and businesses traversing the path towards unparalleled success, the chief guest of the Golden Glory Awards 2023, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, conferred the esteemed "Best Cosmetic Dentist of the Year" upon Dr. Arshad.

Dr. Arshad, an embodiment of dental brilliance, has over 17 plus years of experience, during which he has transformed the lives of more than 15,000 plus patients. He has completed fellowships in Cosmetic Dentistry (USA) and Aesthetic Dentistry (Germany), and Masters in Dental Aesthetics (USA), continually honing his skills. His treatment methods exemplify an unparalleled level of technical expertise, making him the foremost choice for those seeking implant procedures and various cosmetic enhancements.

Dr. Arshad's expertise in performing intricate procedures with utmost care not only instills a sense of comfort in his patients but also showcases his commitment to precision and excellence in the field of dental aesthetics and implants. His remarkable ability to seamlessly blend scientific knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and his refined skills enables him to achieve natural-looking results, attracting patients from around the globe.

Dr. Arshad aspires to position the city of Coimbatore as a global epicenter for world-class smile makeovers and dental implant procedures.

Adorned with a multitude of prestigious honors, Dr. Arshad incessantly raises the bar in the realm of cosmetic dentistry. His unwavering commitment to the well-being and contentment of his patients resonates profoundly through his profound proclamation: "Smiling is everyone’s freedom. I, as a cosmetic dentist, will never fail to bring that to the fullest to all my patients. My happiness lies in their happy smiles."

Dr. Arshad’s resolute dedication to cosmetic dentistry prepares him to provide an even grander symphony of breathtaking smiles. As a smile specialist and dental implant expert, he added another feather to his cap by winning the Golden Glory Award 2023.

Dr. Arshad, the esteemed recipient of the prestigious Golden Glory Award 2023, humbly dedicates this honor to his cherished patients. Their unwavering trust and belief in his expertise have been the driving force behind his remarkable achievements in the field of cosmetic dentistry. With sincere appreciation, he extends his heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and the profound trust they have placed in him. Their radiant smiles and boundless satisfaction are not only the ultimate reward but also the perpetual source of his immeasurable joy and fulfillment.