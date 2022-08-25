Dr. Arvinder Singh – Founder of Arth Skin is honoured as the best Cosmetic Dermatologist

Dr. Arvinder Singh, the CEO of Arth Skin is awarded as the best cosmetic Dermatologist by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot. Dr. Singh is widely known for his 23 years of rich experience.

He is Certified Painless Face Injector, Botox and Derma Filler, and Body and Face Shaping Specialist in the sphere of Clinical Cosmetology, Aesthetics, and Cosmetic Dermatology.

It goes without saying, without you even recognizing it, dull and damaged skin can affect your life. When it comes to your skin, even minor flaws can be very noticeable. Cosmetic dermatologists are the ones who can help individuals reclaim their skin, and the field has been profoundly influenced by growing laser technology as laser equipment is the only treatment that can minimize scars and give quicker recovery times. With the growth of technology, the skincare industry is indeed evolving quickly in India. As one of the greatest and most prominent Award-winning cosmetic dermatologists who inspires confidence via medical beauty, Dr. Arvinder Singh has a long history in the field and brings a fresh perspective to the industry.

Dr. Arvinder Singh is a clinical cosmetic dermatologist from Canada and trained and certified by the American Association and American Council (USA) in Medical Aesthetics and cosmetology together with a fellowship in facial Aesthetics and clinical cosmetology from Sweden and Germany. He is best known for providing therapies on Acne removal, Laser hair removal, and Face shaping, scars removal, pigmented lesions, Russian Lips, forehead Lines, Hair PRP, Vampire Facial, Derma Clear, Laser Carbon peeling, Nano needling, AFT Photo Facial, Skin Rejuvenation and many more. As a CEO and CMD of Arth Group, Dr. Singh is currently settled in Rajasthan from where he provides his services from his clinic Arth Skin.

Dr. Arvinder Singh – Claim to Fame

World Record Holder in Academic Excellence

Rajasthan’s First and Only International Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician from London, United Kingdom

Master Face Injector from Sweden Academy of Aesthetics

Awarded by Chief Minister and Health Minister of Rajasthan as Best Cosmetic Dermatologist

CEO of India’s first Quality Accredited Centre, ARTH Skin and Fitness by Quality Accreditation Institute (QAI)

First Rank Holder (97%) as Board Certified Master Trainer by Department of Aesthetics and Cosmetology, United Kingdom

Certified from American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and American Council

Rajasthan Business Leader Award

Founder of Training Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology and LASER (IAMCL) Accredited and Registered with United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA)

Recognition for an international brand

Dr. Arvinder Singh concludes “Our growth into new cities is a top priority, and we are pushing quickly to achieve it. As for joining us in a joint venture or franchise model, we are also open to like-minded individuals. By the end of September, the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology, and Laser will open a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur and begin offering training. This institution will offer nationally recognized medical and non-medical students employable courses through virtual and classroom training with hands-on practice using real models.”

If you're seeking for the best cosmetic dermatologist to address your skin issue or if you want to get treatment to make yourself seem younger, go no further than Arth Skin. Dr. Arvinder Singh is the

greatest cosmetic dermatologist and will help you maintain your beauty. Welcome to Arth Skin, the first Quality Certified Center in India by the Quality Accreditation Institute (QAI) in Udaipur, Rajasthan and glow like celebrities with radiant radiance.

