Dr. Ashwin Rao: A beacon of excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Ashwin Rao

Dr. Ashwin Rao's remarkable journey in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology is a testament to his unwavering commitment to women's health. As a beacon of excellence in these distinct segments of healthcare, he has not only excelled in clinical practice but has also made significant contributions to research and education.

Armed with an impressive array of qualifications, Dr. Ashwin Rao has dedicated his career to advancing the field of obstetrics and gynaecology. Dr. Rao's journey began at Govt. Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem, where he completed his MBBS in 2015. This was just the beginning of his educational odyssey, which later led him to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry, where he earned his MS in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2018.

However, Dr. Rao's thirst for knowledge did not stop there. He embarked on a series of fellowships to specialize in different facets of women's health. These included a Fellowship in Laparoscopy at Altius Hospital in Bangalore in 2019, a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai (DY Patil University) from 2019 to 2021, and a Fellowship in Aesthetic Gynecology at AAFA, Imphal, in 2022. These experiences equipped him with a diverse set of skills, making him a well-rounded expert in the field.

In addition to his clinical pursuits, Dr. Rao has delved into the academic arena with notable research publications. His work on various aspects of women's health has been published in renowned journals, demonstrating his commitment to advancing medical knowledge. His notable publications include "Recurrent Pregnancy-Related Pure Red Cell Aplasia Responsive To Combined Corticosteroid And Azathioprine Therapy," "Laparoscopic Repair of a Post-myomectomy Uterocutaneous Fistula in a Nulligravida," and "Correlation between Serum Vitamin D levels and hypertensive disorders in pregnancy in primigravida in the third trimester."

Dr. Rao's expertise isn't confined to research and clinical practice alone. He has also taken the stage at multiple conferences, both regionally and nationally, to share his knowledge and insights with fellow professionals. His talks have not only been informative but have also inspired the next generation of medical practitioners.

Furthermore, Dr. Rao has contributed to the field of women's health by authoring chapters in notable books such as "FOGSI FOCUS" and "Newer Molecules." These publications serve as valuable resources for those looking to deepen their understanding of the subject.

Demonstrating his commitment to advancing medical knowledge in the fields of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Ashwin Rao said, "In the realm of healthcare, women's well-being holds a special place. Their health is the cornerstone of a thriving society. I am deeply committed to ensuring that women receive the best care, knowledge, and support."

In recognition of his dedication and expertise, Dr. Ashwin Rao has held positions as an executive member of FOGSI Food, Drug, and Medicosurgical Devices, an executive member of TNFOG Adolescent Committee, and membership in various medical societies including IFS, ISAR, IAGE, and the PCOS Society of India.

Overall, Dr. Rao’s dedication to research, education, and clinical practice has not only made a difference in the lives of countless women but has also set an inspiring example for aspiring medical professionals. As he continues to heal and empower, Dr. Rao's contributions to the world of women's health remain nothing short of extraordinary.