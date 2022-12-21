Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Dr Avanii Rajadhyakshas Spiritual Mela inaugurated by Gopal Shetty MP

Dr Avanii Rajadhyaksha's Spiritual Mela inaugurated by Gopal Shetty (MP)

Updated on: 21 December,2022 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

A very unique and interesting Spiritual Mela took place this 18th December, Sunday at Krishh cottage, Borivali (west).

Dr Avanii Rajadhyaksha's Spiritual Mela inaugurated by Gopal Shetty (MP)


It was organised by renowned Spiritual Mentor Dr. Avanii Rajadhyaksha and her Insitute, Infinite Healing. It was a mystical land of exhibits like Crystals, Candles, Merlin, Fortunas, Pyramids, Cash boxes, wish-fulfilling keys and whatnot. They also provided spiritual services like Trot, Palmistry, Karma dice, Signature analysis, and Angel Board at very nominal prices. 


This year 4 students from the institute received their honorary doctorate in the healing field in addition to 34 diploma holders were awarded in the presence of actor Rajashree Vaidya, BJP(north Mumbai), general secretary Mr. Nikhil Vyas, and CCU international academic officer, Dr. Dinesh Sabnis. The Event was inaugurated by North Mumbai MP Mr. Gopal Shetty.



Many Marathi and Hindi actors like Nikhil Rajeshirke, Garima Parihar, Prajakta Hanamgar, Anupama Takmoge, Manasi Joshi, Ashish Pawar, Rajashree Nikam graced the event.


Everyone said that they had never witnessed such an event earlier, and the event had around 800 footfalls. 

A similar event where only courses will be taught from the 20th Dec to 23rd Dec. These would be all beginner courses in the duration of 2 hrs. This will be known as the 'Course Mela' in which courses like crystal ball gazing, currency analysis, signature analysis, face reading and many more will be taught.

The event concluded by 9 with a great smile on the face of the stall owners and team Infinite Healing. The next event will happen next year in the same month.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK