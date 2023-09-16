Dr. Bhasker Sharma: Pioneering Homeopath and All India Secretary of the Medical Wing

Dr. Bhasker Sharma's journey to this pivotal role has been characterized by his unwavering commitment to the field of homeopathic medicine and his extensive contributions to the global healthcare community.

Dr. Bhasker Sharma

Renowned homeopathic practitioner Dr. Bhasker Sharma has recently assumed the prestigious role of All India Secretary of the Medical Wing within the People's Forum of India, marking yet another significant milestone in his illustrious career. This remarkable appointment was made official as Dr. Sharma received the news from none other than Dr. S. Manimoziyan, the National Chairman of the People's Forum.

A Distinguished Journey

Dr. Bhasker Sharma's journey to this pivotal role has been characterized by his unwavering commitment to the field of homeopathic medicine and his extensive contributions to the global healthcare community. Prior to his current position, he served as an advisory committee member for several esteemed universities and organizations across the world, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of homeopathy and healthcare advocacy.

In 2019, Dr. Sharma lent his expertise as a valued member of the advisory committee at Pragyan International University in Ranchi, Jharkhand. His guidance and insights played a crucial role in shaping the university's academic endeavors and furthering the cause of homeopathic education.

A Global Visionary

Notably, in 2023, Dr. Bhasker Sharma's commitment to the betterment of healthcare transcended borders as he volunteered his services to the United Nations. His voluntary efforts within this globally recognized institution underscored his dedication to promoting holistic healing and improving healthcare systems on an international scale.

International Impact

One of the prominent milestones in Dr. Sharma's journey was his association with the Hahnemann College of Homeopathy in the United Kingdom back in 2017. During his tenure at the college, he contributed significantly to the advancement of homeopathic education, further solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in the field.

Beyond his roles in academia, Dr. Bhasker Sharma has been instrumental in research and advisory capacities within numerous institutions. His profound knowledge and expertise have been sought after by various organizations seeking to enhance their understanding of homeopathy and complementary healthcare practices.

A Prolific Author

With a career spanning several decades, Dr. Sharma's contributions extend far beyond his advisory roles. He is a prolific author, with an extensive body of work that includes over 800 publications. His writings cover a wide range of topics within the realm of homeopathic medicine, providing valuable insights and guidance to both practitioners and patients alike.

A Testament to Dedication

Dr. Bhasker Sharma's appointment as the All India Secretary of the Medical Wing is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the principles of homeopathy and his tireless efforts to advance the field. This prestigious role places him at the forefront of healthcare advocacy and policy development within India, a responsibility he is more than prepared to shoulder.

As news of his appointment spread, congratulations poured in from various dignitaries and leaders within the field of healthcare. The recognition and support Dr. Sharma has received underscore the profound impact he has made and continues to make in the world of homeopathic medicine.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, Dr. Bhasker Sharma's journey from a dedicated homeopathic practitioner to the All India Secretary of the Medical Wing of the People's Forum of India is a testament to his unwavering commitment to healthcare and holistic healing. His diverse experiences, extensive publications, and global engagements reflect the depth of his expertise and the profound influence he wields within the field of homeopathy. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, there is no doubt that Dr. Bhasker Sharma will continue to be a guiding light in the realm of homeopathic medicine, impacting countless lives with his wisdom and dedication. His qualifications as B.H.M.S, M.D (Homoeopathy), Ph.D (Homoeopathy), coupled with innovative thinking and skills, make him a true luminary in the field of homeopathy, poised for even greater success in the future.