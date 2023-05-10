Dr. Bipin Sule Honored by 14th President Ramnath Kovind for Promoting National Education Policy

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, actor Prem Chopra, singer Udit Narayan, and actor Rajpal Yadav, among others.

Dr. Bipin Sule, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vishwakarma Group - Institutes and University, was recently honoured with the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award' for his remarkable contribution in the field of education. The award was presented to him by the 14th President of India, Ramnath Kovind, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, actor Prem Chopra, singer Udit Narayan, and actor Rajpal Yadav, among others.

Dr. Sule has been working in the field of education for the last 28 years and has received more than 40 national and international awards for his work. He has also been awarded Honorary Doctorate and Honorary D Litt from prestigious universities.

Dr. Sule has been instrumental in implementing the latest National Education Policy of India and has played a significant role in providing the best education to every class of society. He has worked tirelessly to promote globalization and internationalisation of higher education in India.

The journey of Dr. Bipin Sule in the field of education is truly inspirational for the youth. He has brought a new approach to the education system, which has been appreciated by many. His efforts have helped in making quality education accessible to every student in India.

The award presented to Dr. Sule, the 'Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award', is a fitting tribute to his dedication and hard work in the field of education.

In conclusion, Dr. Bipin Sule's contribution to the field of education has been exemplary, and his efforts have helped in transforming the education system in India. His work will continue to inspire the youth and contribute towards the development of the nation.