Dr. Brijeshwar Singh is a prominent figure in the theatre and medical communities of India. As theater activist and orthopedic surgeon, he has dedicated his life to promoting theatre and healthcare in the country.

Dr. Singh has been promoting theatre for over two decades and is known for using theatre as a tool for social change. He has given talks at various medical colleges on the importance of art and theatre in medicine and bringing humanity and humanism back to the theatre.

In 2006, Dr. Singh founded the Daya Drishti Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping disadvantaged sections of society. The Trust has been offering free blood transfusion and medicines to children suffering from thalassemia. Approximately 200 children have been benefitted through this effort. The Trust also organizes voluntary blood donation camps. It provides free medicine to economically weaker section of the society. The Trust also supports Dr. Singh's theatre repertoire, Rang Vinayak Rang Mandal (RVRM), which is dedicated to theatre activism. Therepertoire has been instrumental in bringing about social awareness and change through theatre, and it operates under the aegis of Daya Drishti Charitable Trust.

Dr. Singh is passionate about theatre and believes that it has the power to educate and transform individuals. His plays often address social issues such as gender discrimination, corruption, and communalism. He uses his productions to highlight the need for social change and has won several awards for his contribution to the field of theatre activist. In 2020, he was awarded the Uttar Pradesh Natak Academy Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of theatre. He has also been recognized with the Best Theatre Promoter Award by Raas Kala Manch and the Best Theatre Activist Award by Tagore Theatre. Furthermore, Wikipedia has selected Dr. Singh's name for an official page as a theatre activist.

Dr. Singh's legacy continues to shape the theatre scene in India, and his work has inspired many to use theatre as a means of bringing about social change. His dedication to the performing arts and healthcare serves as an example to all who aspire to make a positive difference in their communities. Dr. Singh's contributions to society have earned him the respect and admiration of people across India and beyond.

In 2013, Dr. Singh built a black box theatre in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, called the Windermere Theatre. This auditorium has a seating capacity of approximately 200 people and provides state-of-the-art facilities to theatre artists from all corners of the country. The theatre has become a hub for theatre enthusiasts in the region and has played a vital role in promoting theatre in the area.

Recently, Dr. Singh founded Windermere Theatre Grants through which Rang Vinayak Rang Mandal (RVRM) supports young talented theatre artists to create a play from the scratch. Selected artists get a chance to stay at Bareilly. The conduct workshops and rehearsals at the Windermere Theatre, and finally come up with a new show. So far, 10 alumni from National School of Drama (NSD, New Delhi) have been awarded with the Windermere Theatre Grant, and they have come up with two plays in collaboration with Rang Vinayak Rang Mandal.

Apart from his work in theatre activism, Dr. Singh is also a highly regarded trauma surgeon. He specialized in joint replacement. He has been practicing orthopedic surgery for many years and has helped countless patients with his expertise and dedication. Dr. Singh’s dedication to healthcare has earned him the respect of his colleagues and patients alike.