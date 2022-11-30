Dr. Debashish Sarkar successfully continues the 5 decades old Sarkar Hospital & IVF centre

Dr. Debashish Sarkar, heir to the Sarkar Hospital and IVF centre, is a young and dynamic infertility specialist and gynaecologist who joined the facility 15 years ago.

Dr. Debashish Sarkar

He modernized it from a mother and child hospital to a super speciality setup offering state-of-the-art facilities such as IVF, Urology, Cardiology, Neuroscience, Gastroenterology, Critical Care, NICU, Dialysis, Modular OTs, and Diagnostic Services. He completed his Master's degree from SMS Jaipur and afterwards trained with the greatest in-vitro fertilization doctors from National University Singapore and Germany.

Dr. Debashish Sarkar earned the renowned Nimish Shelat award in Reproductive Endocrinology in 2015 at AICOG, Chennai, and was recognized by Padma Shri. Prof. R. P. Soonawala for exceptional Academic Achievements and Research during his residency. He has also written many publications on the issue in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Sarkar Hospital has served about 1.5 lakh patients, delivered over 50,000 infants, and given pleasure to the lives of over 5,000 infertile couples in its present state.

The hospital is one of Northern India's oldest private hospitals, having served the community for over eight decades, and is continued by Dr. Debashish Sarkar. The hospital was started with just 20 beds in the year 1932 by Dr. SC Sarkar, who was a renowned physician and freedom fighter. Dr. SC Sarkar was a kind guy who treated impoverished patients for free and was a favorite physician of several royal families, including the Maharaja of Awagarh. He was the first Indian named as Principal of RBS College. The hospital was continued by his elder son, Dr. AK Sarkar, and younger son, Dr. DK Sarkar.

Currently, Sarkar Hospital is a state of the art superspeciality hospital with Urology Department Headed by Dr Shekhar Vajpeyi and Dr Vinayak Vajpeyi; Neonatal ICU Headed by Dr Nikhil Chaturvedi and Dr Sanjay Kulshrestha; Department of Surgery headed by Dr Sharad Gupta; Cardiology Department headed by Dr Neeraj Kumar and Dr Saurabh Nagar; Department of Medicine by Dr MC Gupta, Dr Arvind Jain, Dr Rohit Gupta & Dr Shubham Jain; Department of Neurosciences by Dr Alok Gupta; Department of Pain Management and Cosmetic Gynecology By Dr Anshika Sarkar.

Dr. AK Sarkar was a professor in the Department of Medicine at SNMC Agra and one of the first batches of MBBS students to graduate from SNMC Agra, after which he conducted his specialization at the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom. While Dr. DK Sarkar was the Deputy Mayor of Agra and one of the first homoeopathic physicians to finish his postgraduate studies in homoeopathy at the Royal College of Physicians in London.

The third generation of doctors was led by Professor Dr. Barun Sarkar, a well-known gynaecologist who treated patients from all around Asia. Prof. Barun Sarkar has taught many teachers who are prominent physicians in India and abroad. He is well-known for dealing with high-risk situations, particularly non-descent vaginal hysterectomy (in which the diseased uterus is removed without leaving an abdominal scar). He was the one who led the foundation of the gynaecology centre, which later developed into the UMA IVF centre.

The hospital was later handled by Dr. Anshika Sarkar, MD in Critical Care and Pain Medicine, educated in Pain Management at AIIMsDelhi, who competently manages the hospital administration and critical care department. Mrs. Debjani Sarkar, the Chairman, is a qualified administrator in charge of the hospital's day-to-day operations.

Currently, Dr. VS Pachehra, the hospital's medical superintendent, has the required expertise in guiding the newer generation of doctors. Sarkar Hospital and IVF Center also have a solid management team led by Mr. Anupam Pratihar, who has over 25 years of experience in healthcare management.

Sarkar Hospital has been linked with several pioneers of Agra's medical fraternity over the last 6 decades, including Dr. Naval Kishore, Dr. Hari Gautam, Dr. Asopa, Dr. BD Sharma, and Dr. Mc Gupta, Dr. Kusum Gupta, Dr. Mukesh Chandra, Dr. Shekhar Vajpeyi, and countless more.

The sanatorium's motto is "Building Generations," since the Sarkar Family has treated more than four generations of the same family throughout the years.

The centre now provides world-class fertility treatments using cutting-edge technology and the experience of renowned gynaecologists and resourceful German specialists. Morpheus is the first and largest Indo-German reproductive clinic chain. For more than 50 years, the hospital has been connected with knowledge in the field.